The Phillies can do nothing but hope for the best after watching Bryce Harper exit Saturday night's game in San Diego with a potentially serious hand injury. Harper was hit in the area of his left thumb by a 97 mph fastball from Padres lefty Blake Snell in his second plate appearance. He immediately fell to the ground, clutching his left thumb and writhing in pain. Visibly frustrated, Harper shouted back to Snell that he knew it was unintentional.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO