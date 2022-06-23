Democrat Levine pads lead in race for 2nd for insurance commissioner

| Photo courtesy of btwashburn/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine added 3,862 votes to his lead in the race for the second spot on the November ballot for insurance commissioner Wednesday, moving 13,781 votes ahead of Republican Robert Howell.

Levine was in third entering Monday’s vote count, 1,472 votes behind Howell. Levine moved into second Monday, taking a 4,481-vote lead over Howell, a cybersecurity equipment manufacturer. Levine led by 9,919 votes at the conclusion of Tuesday’s count.

Howell led by 28,908 votes entering Friday’s vote count, 25,401 entering Thursday’s and 13,692 entering last Wednesday’s.

Levine, D-San Rafael, has 1,179,061 votes (18.1%) to 1,165,280 (17.9%) for Howell, according to figures released by the Secretary of State’s Office Wednesday. Incumbent Democrat Ricardo Lara leads with 2,351,442 votes (36.2%).

Lance Ray Christensen’s lead in the race for the second spot on the November ballot for state superintendent of public instruction dropped by 339 votes to 35,556. The education policy executive led teacher Ainye E. Long by 35,895 votes entering Wednesday’s count, 35,548 entering Tuesday’s and 36,186 entering Monday’s.

Christensen has 710,142 votes (11.7%) to 674,586 (11.1%) for Long. Incumbent Tony K. Thurmond leads the nonpartisan contest with 2,803,070 votes (46.2%).

In the attorney general’s race, former Assistant U.S. Attorney General Nathan Hochman had his lead over fellow Republican Eric Early, an attorney and business owner, drop by 824 votes to 111,773. Hochman led by 112,597 votes entering Wednesday’s count, 112,094 entering Tuesday’s, 111,947 entering Monday’s, 117,371 entering Friday’s, 115,544 entering Thursday’s and 105,897 entering last Wednesday’s.

Hochman has 1,204,307 votes (18.0%) to 1,092,534 (16.3%) for Early. Appointed Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta leads with 3,661,442 (54.8%).

The number of ballots remaining to be processed was not released by the Secretary of State’s Office.