'Wind Of Change' In Europe As Path To EU Opens For Ukraine

By Philip Blenkinsop, Francesco Guarascio
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again. "History is on the march," European...

