Corruption Scandals in American Government: Part III – An historical review of news and commentaries on high-profile, recent allegations or convictions involving Oklahomans

By Patrick B. McGuigan, Editorial Director, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Editor’s Note: Editor’s Note: This is the third and final installment in a three-part series. Part I covered recent criminal scandals or allegations involving Democrats. Part II touched on allegations of a criminal or moral against Republicans at the state or local levels. Part III brings the narrative home to Oklahoma. Rather than a survey of national stories, in this report the author relies on his own reporting over a lifetime of journalism – both news and commentary.

In March 2017, Sean Cummings wrote in a guest commentary for The Oklahoma City Sentinel,

"Do as I say not as I do. I often heard this as a child. Usually, it was about smoking. This week it has come up again. “Guess what Shortey was caught doing?” That’s how it all started. Truthfully, It was the tackiness of it all that got to me. Craigslist, Motel 8, and the like. The only thing that seemed to be missing was a 30 pack of Natty Light. Shortey and I have been on the opposite end of many issues now for years. Like most people, I was surprised."

Cummings did not gloat, but he referenced the "self-righteous indignation" of some on the Right. He was saddened for the family of Ralph Shortey and for "the young man" the legislator had abused.

Steve Fair, the conservative commentator and Republican leader, commented in his commentary for The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, "those who thump their Bible better be prepared to be thumped harder than those that don’t when they fall."

Fair continued, "the scripture says there is something known as the ‘fruit of the spirit.’(Gal. 5) Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control flow out of a believer’s heart. True believers aren’t vindictive, retaliatory, hateful and impatient. Those actions are the fruit of the flesh. Sadly, there are more professors than possessors and just because someone says they are regenerated doesn’t mean they are."

The reflections of both are commended to readers.

As the past few legislative sessions have witnessed, what Fair called "Shortey's Shortcomings" are bipartisan in nature, and likely not as widespread as many would assume.

Rather than assume the worse about all politicians, I posit that true corruption – as opposed to differences on public policy and matters of morality – is not a given in public life.

Historically, the County Commissioner’s bribery scandal of many decades ago is considered Oklahoma’s greatest political scandal. Those folks were mostly Democrats, and the federal official who brought them to some measure of justice was a Republican, the all-but-sainted Bill Price.

Price is the subject of Michael J. Hightower's 'At War With Corruption.' It started out a biogaphy of Price, but turned into a chronicle of what the book's publicists call "the most persuasive public corruption spectable in American history." By the time it was over he was known as "the biggest corruption buster in the state's history."

One day, perhaps soon, there may be a competitor for the designation of “Oklahoma’s greatest political scandal.” Time will tell.

But I don’t agree with the common assertion, among Oklahomans of all political stripes, that ours is the most corrupt state in the union.

To back up my own self, in 2014, in my "Watchdog.org" days, I covered an academic report claiming that "Oklahoma is America’s eleventh most corrupt state."

The next few paragraphs, italicized, come directly from my story eight years ago:

Researchers at Indiana University and the University of Hong Kong ranked Oklahoma the eleventh most corrupt state in America.

John L. Mikesell, of Indiana, and Cheol Liu of Hong Kong, studied 25,000 convictions of public officials for violations of federal anti-corruption laws nationwide between 1976 and 2008.

Their analysis was posted at the Public Administration Review.

Mississippi topped the most corrupt list, followed by Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Alaska, South Dakota, Kentucky, and Florida.

Oregon ranked as the least corrupt state, followed by Washington, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Utah, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The referenced study included the early 1980s and that county commissioner scandal.

I reported the reflections of Oklahoma City University Professor Andrew C. Spiropoulos, who said said:

“I don’t think anyone who has studied Oklahoma’s political history and culture will be surprised by this study’s findings."

“We have suffered from a historically high level of political corruption because of several factors. We are a relatively poor state, with limited economic opportunity in the private sector, making public money and jobs more important.”

Spiropoulos also said:

“We are also a state with a strong populist culture, in which politicians who, legitimately or not, use public power and resources to help out the little guy.

“For a century, with few exceptions, we lived under one party rule, which provided few checks on those inclined to feed at the public trough.”

At that time, still fresh in collective memory were the bribery convictions of former Senate President Pro Temp Mike Morgan, Auditor and Inspector Jeff McMahan, and state Senator Debbie Leftich -- all Democrats -- and Republican state Rep. Randy Terrill.

I was fortunate -- before declining memory took him away from the State Capitol Beat -- I got to know Frosty Troy as a person, a human being.

At least to some extent, he got to know me, as well.

In early morning conversations at the Capitol Press room, over cups of coffee, we jaw-boned about past disagreements, which had been profound and full of substance.

We learned many surprising things about each other, without erasing our differences.

One day, as we walked along in the fourth floor rotunda with only a handful of others scattered around and no one giving special note to our stroll together (they’d seen it before), we talked about a particular Democrat, for whom we both had feelings of respect and affection.

That person had been convicted of bribery, specifically a form of “pay-to-play” by which money had been secured in return for favorable disposition of certain legislative objections.

The person in question had always been accessible, affable and cordial source to news reporters, including both Frosty and me.

I asked Frosty if he thought the allegations were accurate.

His answer was a long sigh of sadness. He told me he thought the person in question had, over time, become “the last gasp of the bad-old-days” of Gene Stipe, the longest-serving legislator in state history.

To be clear: Frosty admired many, in fact most, things about Senator Stipe.

But he was able to see the problem with the ingrained traditions that can flow from decades of dominance of politics and policy by one political party, and effect that the temptations of power can have, over time, on best of the souls.

You can quote Lord of the Rings or Lord Acton to make the point – For those not “centered” in a ethic of public service, or merely fallible humans subject to the temptations of power and money – the power of the purse can -- over time, become corrupting. Some forget the latter part of Acton’s reflection, whch assumed that all great men are bad men.

Now, it’s 2022. In the era of massive (truly massive) “dark money” advertising and spending from every direction, one might think that the Republicans are the source of all evil in Oklahoma governance.

Trouble is, it’s the Republicans making, and financing, the most shocking allegations – about other Republicans.

Unless there’s an equivalent to the County Commissioner’s scandal brewing, most of the dark money-financed attacks will be a memory by this winter. But what if there is something bigger brewing in the over-the-top rhetoric about multiple topics hereabouts?

I am led to share, with some clarity, a memory from my days at The Oklahoman more than two decades ago.

In a speech before a large crowd at a well-known venue, I reflected that the problem with the Republican Party was that some Republicans wanted to create a “conservative” version of Gene Stipe-style corruption – with Republicans in charge.

When I said the word “conservative” I did the air quote gesture. And I meant it.

The comment got loud applause, but behind-the-scenes I, close friends, and the man for whom I worked in those days, got harshly negative reactions to the comment.

Enough for now, but remember what I said in Part I about machines, those who program machines, those who regulate them, those who benefit from them, and those who abuse them.

Indeed, time will tell if the storm-and-stress of today on so many fronts is not as bad as it seems, or every bit as bad as it seems.

Note: A member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, Pat McGuigan is the author of three books and co-editor of seven, including ‘Crime and Punishment in Modern America.’ He has been reporting the news, and commenting upon it, since his sophomore year in high school.

