Recent Corruption Scandals in American Government: Part II – Survey of news stories on high-profile, recent corruption allegations or convictions involving Republicans

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a three-part series. Part I surveyed Associated Press stories about allegations against Republicans at the state or local levels. Part III will bring the narrative home to Oklahoma. Oklahoma City – In the first installment of this series, the survey of Associated Press news reports focused on a few scandals or controveries involving well-known Democrats.Now, it’s the Republicans’ turn. From Nebraska to California to the Pen? Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska resigned from Congress in late March of this year.He long denied allegations he engaged in corrupt political activities. But he left office representing the Cornusker State “after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national." As reported for the Associated Press by Grant Schulte, Fortenberry was indicated "in October after authorities said he lied to FBI agents in two separate interviews about his knowledge of an illegal $30,000 contribution from his campaign from a foreign billionaire. Fortenberry was interviewed at his home in Lincoln, and then again with his lawyers present in Washington, D.C. "At trial, prosecutors presented recorded phone conversations in which Fortenberry was repeatedly warned that the contributions came from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent. The donations were funneled through three strawmen at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles." ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/us-rep-jeff-fortenberry-of-nebraska-announces-resignation/article_8594be62-ad6a-11ec-afc6-5717776d8e76.html ) Fortenberry had come under pressure to resign from both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Minority Leader Kevin McCary, a Republican but also a Californian. As he left Congress, he deployed the words of Mother Teresa of Calcutta: "What you spend years building, someone could destroy overnight. Build anyway." On June 15, the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles asked a judge to sentence the former federal lawmaker to six months in prison for the lies he told investigators. Hid legal team is still hoping he can avoid prison time. Tennesee regulators volunteer to act against former power players Occassionally, it is not the FBI that brings state/local political corruption to the public's attention. In March, Jonathan Matisse of the Associated Press, from Nashville, reported that the Volunteer State's regulators had voted to send prosecutors "their investigations surrounding a former House speaker and his then-chief of staff, who have been implicated in an alleged political consulting kickback scheme. "Another former lawmaker recently pleaded guilty to carrying out the scheme with the former House speaker and his ex-aide. "The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance's vote refers the probes about former House Speaker Glen Casada, his former chief of staff Cade Cothren and the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC to the Williamson County district attorney's office, according to a recording of the proceedings.” ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/campaign-finance-probes-of-ex-speaker-ex-staffer-head-to-da/article_ab8503aa-a637-11ec-b07c-f7855dd6373a.html ) Continuing with the AP narrative:"The action comes the week after a federal wire fraud charge was unsealed against former Republican Rep. Robin Smith. She resigned and then pleaded guilty a day later, pledging her cooperation with authorities as the investigation unfolds. "Federal authorities say Smith, Casada and Cothren collaborated on a separate consulting firm, Phoenix Solutions, as a way to funnel money to themselves secretively and illegally through both campaign and taxpayer-funded work. Prosecutors have so far kept Casada and Cothren unnamed and haven't charged them with anything, but they described the two in easily identifiable terms in court documents." Fellow Republicans who had been cajoled by Smith into using Phoenix Solutions in their own fundraising and other other activities felt betrayed, they told the AP. By May, the story had evolved to the point that the FBI is involved, and looking at Casadao's possible ownership of Phoenix Solutions. One state House Republican member -- apparently not the subject of an investigation, but a source of information -- told ‘Tennesee Lookout’ that federal agents had interviewed him after raiding a House office building. The Lookout story included details on past legislative votes where floor procedures were held open to give legislative leaders time to persuade solons to change their minds. Many of the GOP solons referenced said taxpayer resources had never been abused, although they said they would not have worked with the vendor if they'd known then what they know now.( https://tennesseelookout.com/2021/05/24/casada-linked-to-phoenix-solutions-ownership/ ) As the old story goes in the news business, this story is developing. https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/national/south-dakota-ag-convicted-on-2-impeachment-charges-removed/article_a91b6e64-f237-11ec-9971-2358539ed3d2.html In South Dakota, an Attorney General’s Impeachment makes national headlines Many stories about wrongdoing by Republican officials involve matters of sexual morality or abuse of alcohol. That’s the case with two recent stories – one of which involved a death. This week, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg became former attorney general after the South Dakota state Senate convicted him on two impeachment charges. He was convicted, as Steven Groves of the Associated Press reported, for his actions "stemming from a 2020 fatal crash, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn't believe his account of the crash." Groves wrote, "Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal and has said he didn't know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning. Criminal investigators said they didn't believe some of Ravnsborg's statements, and several senators made clear they didn't either." As Groves described the proceedings, "The convictions required a two-thirds majority in the Senate, controlled 32-3 by Republicans. Senators mustered the bare minimum 24 votes to convict Ravnsborg on the first charge, with some senators saying the two misdemeanors he pleaded guilty to weren't serious enough crimes to warrant impeachment. The malfeasance charge — Ravnsborg also asked investigators what data could be found on his cellphone, among other things — sailed through with 31 votes. Votes to bar Ravnsborg from future office, taken on both counts, were unanimous." Nick Nemec, cousin of the pedestrian killed, said the impeachment and conviction votes amounted to "vindication." No one died last Friday night when Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was stopped and arressted "for allegedly driving under the influence after leaving a music festival in the state. Hargett, a Republican, was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and released a few hours later, according to jail records." On Saturday (June 19) Hargett's office had a statement, the Associated Press reported:"On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward." Hargett's court date is July 14.No one died last Friday night when Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was stopped and arressted "for allegedly driving under the influence after leaving a music festival in the state. Hargett, a Republican, was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and released a few hours later, according to jail records." On Saturday, Hargett's office had a statement, the Associated Press reported:"On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward." Hargett's court date is July 14. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/tennessee-secretary-of-state-arrested-on-dui-charge/article_26ae2b7c-ef82-11ec-8fba-576740783f10.html ) Email theft of funds are returned to Wisconsin Republicans – but more to come Not every story about Republicans in politics that include jolts to the political system involve wrongdoing within the GOP. In late May, Scott Bauer of the Associated Press had a story on one of the most significant and under-reported stories of the 2020 election cycle. To wit:"All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the 2020 presidential election has been recovered, including nearly $600,000 obtained by the FBI and given back to the party last month, the state party executive director said Tuesday." 'The FBI returned just under $600,000 to the party on April 14, which was listed on campaign finance forms as a ‘recovery of fraudulent transfer.’ The fraud unit with the party's bank was able to recover $1.5 million over the past 18 months, Jefferson said. The rest of what was stolen was replaced either through insurance payments or fundraising targeted to help recover from the theft, he said.'” The theft came just in time to keep the GOP in the Badger State from sparking the sort of turnout operation they’d envisioned. There has been little reporting since the announcement of the funds’ recovery, but there will be. … ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-is-america-s-eleventh-most-corrupt-state-study-says/article_9d291d9b-8541-5d60-8dae-983f08ac832c.html ) In the course of the news, this brings us to Oklahoma, Part III in this series. Keep reading.