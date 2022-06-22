ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla, GA

Sowega Council on Aging to host Camilla resource fair

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ri8P4_0gJNVssy00
Special Logo Special Logo

ALBANY — The Sowega Council on Aging will host a Summer Regional Senior Resource Fair Friday from 9 a.m.-noon at The Cross Church in Camilla. This free event, serving seniors and caregivers from Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Grady and Thomas counties, seeks to connect seniors with resources that are designed to improve the lives of the aging community.

A main part of the event is the addition of the Georgia Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program — a federally funded program that offers fresh fruits and vegetables to eligible participants at approved market sites each year. Farmers Market participants also receive nutrition and health education on the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Traditionally, the Georgia Seniors Farmers Market and Regional Senior Resource Fairs have been stand-alone events, but organizers recognized the value of combining them into one, making it easier and more efficient for seniors to enjoy both.

In addition to the Farmers Market, participants will enjoy free giveaways and connecting with other Aging Network providers to learn more about services and activities to enrich their lives.

“We love events like these because they are at the heart of our mission,” Izzie Sadler, the executive director of SCOA, said. “We coordinate a system of services for seniors. That means SCOA is a resourcing organization — we connect people with the services and providers they need.”

Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SCOA team was in the process of changing operations from direct services (providing services themselves) to indirect services (contracting and collaborating with community partners to coordinate services). The revised model has allowed SCOA to serve more seniors and offer a broader range of activities and classes than before.

To learn more about the Summer Regional Senior Resource Fair, visit www.sowegacoa.org or call 1-800-282-6612.

Comments / 1

Related
The Albany Herald

City of Albany receives Main Street America accreditation

ALBANY — The city of Albany has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Albany first became accredited in 2019 as an affiliate Main Street America member. However, in 2020, city staff completed requirements to move up a tier to a Classic Georgia Main Street, which has now been renewed for 2021. All Classic Main Street Programs are designated annually by the state of Georgia and nationally accredited by the National Main Street Center.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Fourth of July events

There are a number of Fourth of July events across the WALB viewing area to mark Independence Day this year. The City of Albany will have its Independence Day celebration and fireworks event at Veterans Park Amphitheatre in downtown Albany. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be performances by Larry Malloy at 6 p.m., Riley Anderson at 7 p.m. and G&S Experience at 8 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Angela Davis new Albany Tech VP of Institutional Effectiveness

ALBANY — Angela Davis will assume the position of vice president of institutional effectiveness at Albany Technical College on June 1. Davis has been grants coordinator and compliance officer at ATC since 2010. She will replace Steve Eidson, who is retiring after 20 years of working for the Technical College System of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camilla, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Albany, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
The Albany Herald

Lee Utilities Authority asks customers to limit day-time watering

LEESBURG — In a notice sent to all of its customers, the Lee County Utilities Authority has asked county residents to voluntarily limit irrigation and lawn watering to specific hours of the day. The notice said that extreme weather conditions led the authority to “request and encourage” customers to...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Camilla officials enhance splash pad with cooling fans

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - For those seeking more fun in the sun, the city of Camilla is making things a lot more convenient for parents while their kids cool off in the water. The city has brought out two fans to keep the parents cool under the picnic pavilion. “It’s...
CAMILLA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Fresh Fruits#The Cross Church#The Farmers Market#Aging Network#Scoa
CNHI

Warrior Creek Off-Road Park to host an Independence Day Fireworks show

NORMAN PARK, Ga – The Warrior Creek Off-Road Park is set to host an Independence Day family weekend event starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1. “We will be having a big fireworks show on the evening of Saturday, July 2,” Wallace Hurst, the manager of the Warrior Creek Off-Road Park, said in a phone interview Thursday.
The Albany Herald

Phoebe welcomes new class of residents

ALBANY — At an annual welcome ceremony Wednesday, Phoebe Putney Health System officials introduced and honored the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency Class of 2025. Over the next three years, the eight new physician residents will train under a highly-skilled team of faculty members, complete various specialty rotations and care for patients in Phoebe hospitals and at Phoebe Primary Care at Northwest.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Thomasville Center for the Arts to host multimedia exhibition

THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Center for the Arts will host the multimedia exhibition “The Next Hundred Years” through mid-May. A multimedia exhibition “The Next Hundred Years” by artists Ren Dillard and Tracy Murrell will be on display at the Thomasville Center for the Arts until mid-May. Dillard and Murrell explain the vision they had with the curated multimedia art exhibition in a recent article, “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos. For the full story a link and images to the article are provided below.
THOMASVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Albany Herald

Lee, state, federal officials celebrate broadband project

LEESBURG — Making good on its commitment to leave no town behind, Kinetic has kicked off a project to deliver fiber internet service to more than 4,000 homes and businesses in Lee County. The project is part of the working agreement with Sumter EMC of Americus. Windstream’s project investment...
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Free HIV tests available Monday at Walgreens

ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is joining Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens in a National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership event Monday. Free HIV testing and information will be available at the Walgreens at 300 N. Slappey Blvd. from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Counselors from the Health District will be available to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Fire department to start hydrant testing

ALBANY — The Albany Fire Department will begin testing fire hydrants on Monday. During the testing, sediments in the lines may be disturbed and cause water to become discolored. Testing is scheduled to be completed by the end of July. AFD officials asked for citizens’ patience during the testing...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Americus demands portrait of Nick Smarr and Jody Smith be removed from city hall

The Americus City Council and Mayor met for their regular meeting on Thursday June 23, 2022. Several members of the Smarr Smith Foundation (SSF) were present. Likewise, other citizens were there on behalf of the SSF. Some citizens were there for their own personal reasons. As a public comment, Blake Dukes addressed the governing body. He did so representing the Smarr Smith Foundation as a founding and current board member as well as the 2020 president.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Albany, Dougherty Co. open cooling stations to beat the heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County are opening a number of cooling stations to beat the heat as a heat wave moves into southwest Georgia. You can also use the below list to find the cooling stations:. Need to find a cooling station in Albany?. Albany and Dougherty...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Cook County lumber yard fire

Following their performance for "Arts for Autism" on Broadway, the Young Actors Theatre of Tallahassee joined the WCTV set to share their talent. Young Actors Theatre shares their experience performing on Broadway in 'Arts for Autism'. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several performers from the Young Actors Theatre joined the WCTV...
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
272
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy