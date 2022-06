My late wife, Carole Hall, was in the Baylor University Athletics Department’s compliance office when Mitch Thompson was an assistant coach for the Baylor baseball team. On numerous occasions she told me what a pleasure it was to work with Mitch. She said he was always helpful and cooperative, allowing her to get her work done. His smile made her smile. She knew her task would be completed smoothly when he was involved. He was one of her favorite coaches at Baylor.

