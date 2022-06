Ceaser said the fallout with his daughter broke his heart. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is used to having controversial moments on and off of the show. Oftentimes his drama centers around his love life and the struggles of being a businessman. However, his fallout with his daughter had everyone talking. Fans were shocked after Cheyenne accused Ceaser of beating her. They were divided on if they believed her or not. However, Cheyenne stood firm. And her mother Crystal hopped on social media to have her back. Ceaser denied that he was violent towards his daughter. He held a press conference and announced he had plans to sue Crystal for defamation. Ceaser said it was important that he fought for his image.

