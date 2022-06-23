Grieving son transformed himself from mediocre discus thrower to state champion

AVON – He twisted his torso and spun around an imaginary ring, releasing a discus into a vacant soccer field. He walked 150 feet or so to retrieve the implement, then went back and did it again.

And again. And again. And again. As long as there was sun in the sky and no snow on the ground, he was throwing.

It wasn’t practice. It was therapy.

It is hard to dream with a heavy heart. Even harder when, well, it is such a dream.

Little more than a year before, Antoine Cooper Jr. had not thrown a discus farther than 102 feet in a track and field meet. What the Ben Davis High School thrower envisioned was 70 or 80 feet farther. For someone so small – 5-10, 187 pounds – and so unaccomplished, it was preposterous.

More: Plainfield overcomes triple by Brownsburg's John Colquitt to win first boys state track title

More: Columbus North shot putter Tucker Smith will soon make history with a 12-pound iron ball

“God told me I was going to break the school record and win the state title. I felt it from months ago,” he said.

Feelings don’t supply victory. Practice does. Devotion does. Talent does.

Cooper had talent and tenacity. He had long arms. He could refine the technique.

He watched YouTube videos of Eastern European champions from the 1970s, emulating what they did, as modern throwers continue to do.

Cooper lost his mother. Yet he was not lost. He held onto the dream.

“That plan made sense to nobody, I felt, but me and God,” Cooper said.

--

Belinda Rivers, a single mother, had been feeling ill for about a week. Probably a cold, she thought.

Her son, Cooper, took her to a WalMart for some medicine, and also a home test for COVID-19. It was positive. So much for a nice Memorial Day weekend.

Symptoms worsened. Finally, in mid-June, Belinda was admitted to Methodist Hospital. Soon, she was in a medically induced coma and put on a ventilator.

“It was very draining, I tried to keep my faith high,” Cooper said.

He had a part-time job at the downtown T.J. Maxx, where he loved shelving candles. Money was tight, so he would pack his bicycle in the car, park far away for free and bike to the store.

He rode the bike to the hospital, where he had to wash hands and wear personal protective equipment so he could see his mother. He could see she was declining.

Among those visiting his mother were Russell and Beverly Hylton, pastors at Bethel Family Worship Center, a multicultural Pentecostal church of about 750 congregants on the Southeastside. Rivers had been attending there since her children were little.

Cooper’s church family encouraged him at services and sent supportive texts. His aunts came from Chicago, where Rivers once lived, and stayed the weekend. Boxes of food showed up at the door.

For days, the mother was unresponsive. Finally, one day, as the pastors prayed and sang worship songs at bedside, she moved her head and twitched her eyes. She seemed to sense their presence.

“Beverly said to her, ‘Belinda, don’t you worry about your kids. We got ‘em. They’re going to be OK,’ ” Russell Hylton said. “She opened her eyes and turned and looked at us. Tear come down her eye. Then, she closed her eyes.

“At that point, we had such encouragement. We thought, ‘God is going to give us a miracle.’ “

Cooper was there that day, too. Doctors had said it could be her last.

Hours after the Hyltons were at her bedside, on July 7, Belinda Rivers passed away. She was 46.

Left behind were Antoine, sister Nina and little brother Elijah. The question was: Where would they go? School was to start in three weeks.

--

Cooper’s father, divorced from his mother since 2012, lived in Lewisville, Mo. The father began looking for larger lodging to accommodate everyone.

But Cooper was on a mission, and he wanted to finish it at Ben Davis. He asked friends if he could stay with them for senior year. Antoine Cooper Sr. left it up to his son. As a parent, the father said, he would love to have his son with him.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to uproot him in his last year. ‘ ”

The Hyltons’ own children had long since left, and they had two grandchildren. They had space in their Avon home. Russell Hylton said it felt right.

Elijah, a half-brother, went with his father. Antoine and Nina moved in with the Hyltons, who became legal guardians.

“They’re perfect examples of how I would say church people are supposed to be,” Antoine said. “They welcomed us like we were their own.”

The Coopers are Black and the Hyltons white. Beverly Hylton said they “never gave thought to how it might look,” but she acknowledged it was interesting.

Now and then, as in a waiting line at the airport, the Hyltons had to explain they were all together. Otherwise, differences were irrelevant.

“We all see color. But we celebrate color,” Russell Hylton said.

--

Belinda Rivers’ home was on the Southeastside, but Antoine and Nina had been allowed to continue school in Wayne Township. Now they were relocating to Avon.

The Hyltons bought a 2012 Lincoln MKZ for Antoine to drive himself and and his sister to school. Nina became a manager for the track team.

It was unsettling to have teenagers in the house again, but the Hyltons gave them chores and said they never had to urge them to do homework.

Still, it had all happened so fast. There was so much to process. There was a learning curve for the teens, Russell Hylton said.

“We had a couple of come-to-Jesus meetings,” the pastor said.

In spare hours, Antoine rode his bike to a soccer field to throw. He ran fall cross-country to stay lean – have you ever heard of a discus thrower running cross-country? – and he threw.

And he grieved.

“Throwing was a positive outlet for me,” he said. “To be able to throw on sad days, mad days, angry days, happy days.”

Last August, well before winter, he was thinking about where to throw when it was too cold outdoors. He texted longtime Ben Davis coach Mike Davidson:

When I break the school record, does it have to be at a major meet?

At the time, Cooper’s longest throw was 134 feet. Ben Davis’ school record, by Pompey Coleman, was 43 feet longer. Might as well try to throw a discus to the moon.

Davidson texted back:

I like your thinking!

“He was subtly saying, ‘You’re crazy for thinking this big when track is six months away,’ “ Cooper said.

That might not have been crazy. This was: the sound of THUMP, THUMP, THUMP, coming from the basement when winter arrived.

Cooper had chalked out the outline of a discus circle on the concrete floor. To practice, he spun around the circle and threw a balled-up sock against the wall.

Other discus throwers are six inches taller and 90 pounds heavier. Cooper reasoned he could beat them with better technique, so he pursued mastery.

Discus is about power, but also biomechanics. Think of it as an engineering problem.

Cooper will study engineering at Rose-Hulman, which for 23 years has ranked No. 1 among undergraduate engineering programs by U.S. News & World Report.

“I just love discus. I love everything about it,” he said.

--

Over winter break, Cooper stayed with his father in Smithville (pop. 10,269), where there was little to do. He passed the days throwing in an empty field by the library, especially when temperatures climbed into the 50s and 60s.

Cooper’s pastors knew he could play violin – he was a section leader in orchestra – but had never seen him throw. They had never attended a track meet.

“We didn’t really know if he had talent, to be quite honest,” Beverly Hylton said.

It was a fair assessment, even for those who had seen him. However, Cooper knew what no one else did: practice throws were going farther than ever. Like, 20 feet farther.

“No dream is too big, I felt,” he said.

Before, his technique was so erratic he would often step out of the circle or throw out of the sector. Either way, a foul. Cannot win without a measured throw. He said he “got into my head.”

Then, in early spring, he exceeded his best by 22 feet. That would represent great improvement for an entire year, and he was just getting started.

He threw 169-4 to win the Giant Relays and 160-6 to win the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference, in which he placed 11th in 2021.

That prefaced the Marion County meet May 11 at North Central. He threw 181-4. Best in Indiana. Best in school history. Cooper said it felt as if a 400-pound weight had been lifted.

“People were blowing up my phone before I got home. Twitter was popping,” Cooper said.

His mission was half-complete. There was still the state meet.

After finishing second to teammate David Lara-Gonzalez in a sectional and winning regional with 169-5, Cooper was up against a state field featuring Tucker Smith of Columbus North.

Smith, 6-5 and 275 pounds, did more than outsize Cooper. Smith is arguably the greatest teen thrower in Indiana history, the first to exceed 70 feet in the shot put. He is not as proficient in discus but spent all week focusing on his secondary event to buttress Columbus North’s bid for the state team championship.

Indiana University’s facility was the biggest stage Cooper had ever stepped onto.

“We’d never been to a big ol’ track meet like that. The state event was like, ‘Oh wow,’ “ Russell Hylton said.

On his first attempt, Cooper threw 166-1, or one inch farther than Smith in the previous flight. Cooper was in first place, but precariously. He improved to 170-6 in the second round, 172-6 in the fifth.

It came down to Smith's last attempt. He improved to 170-4, but not enough to seize the lead.

Antoine Cooper Jr., who opened his junior year with a 96-foot throw, capped his senior year with a distance 76 feet farther. His mother, once a thrower herself, had raised a state champion.

“I think she knows. I still talk to her every now and then, keep her posted on life,” Cooper said.

He subsequently won a bronze medal in the Midwest Meet of Champions at Marion – his 181-3 was one inch off his school record – and traveled to Eugene, Ore., for the Nike national championships. The discus did not travel as far.

At least he got to compete in the same Oregon ring where his discus heroes will throw at next month’s World Championships. And his father was there for it.

“That was like the best Father’s Day gift ever, just to be in that atmosphere with him,” Antoine Cooper Sr. said.

--

Antoine Cooper Jr. cannot foresee what is next, other than engineering classes and NCAA Division III track and field. The anniversary of his mother’s death is a few days away.

He knows his questions will go unanswered.

“Why me? Why her? Why do I have to be in this situation?” he said. “It was rough, but I kept at it because I feel like God has blessed me. Even in this storm, I feel like I’m still highly blessed and favored in life to be able to do what I love and be surrounded by a lot of people.

“Faith definitely grew stronger. I admit I wasn’t reading my Bible prior to that. But now I’ve started reading my Bible. It was a big component of my life the last year. If it wasn’t for God and my Word, I don’t know where I would have been.”

Sometimes it helps to shrink the world to a circle of 2.5 meters in diameter. He can take refuge in a discus ring, even if he must draw one himself.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods07

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Grieving son transformed himself from mediocre discus thrower to state champion