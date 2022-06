On June 24th, 2022 at about 3:43 PM, a 61 year-old woman was driving her vehicle in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank, located at 277 North El Camino Real in the City of Encinitas. A 44-year-old male was lying on the grass on an embankment below the parking spaces out of sight. During the preliminary investigation, it appears the driver drove through the parking space and over the curb through a row of shrubs and struck the male victim.

