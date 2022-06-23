ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

New report card grades cleanest, dirtiest beaches

CBS 8
CBS 8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO — A new report card is grading California's dirtiest and cleanest beaches. Fifteen local beaches made the honor roll and one was on the bummer list. The organization, Heal the Bay, released its annual beach report card Wednesday. Beaches with a 'C' grade or lower pose a greater risk...

www.cbs8.com

