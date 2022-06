The new access to the Moonshine Arch Trail is now open. According to the UDOT announcement, the new access has been moved further north to a straight section of Highway 191. This, along with the new turn lane, has increased safety for motorists. The previous access point is now closed to traffic. Construction on the new Moonshine Arch access point started in May. The Utah Department of Transportation decided to relocate the trailhead access. The previous trailhead access road was located on a curve while the new location is on a straight section of Highway 191. The roadway was widened with a left turn being added. Please continue to watch for crews performing finishing work.

VERNAL, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO