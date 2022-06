It is a gift that we can attend Mass and celebrate the life of Christ in the Eucharist. We have learned the importance of being in our church community, especially with COVID-19 shutting down our churches not long ago. When we could not attend Mass, we knew we were missing something – we could not go to Communion and receive the body, blood, soul and divinity of Jesus.

