Seattle, WA

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Launches ninth homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Ex-Husky Pei, Malloe's Son Join Hawaii as Safeties

Meki Pei proved he could play on Saturdays for the University of Washington football team, even without a scholarship, but in the end that wasn't nearly enough to satisfy him. This week, Hawaii news outlets reported the 5-foot-11, 175-pound redshirt freshman from Honolulu has transferred to his hometown University of Hawaii and begun working out with the Rainbow Warriors, now coached by their ex-quarterback Timmy Chang.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS New York

Rookie Fortes hits walk-off home run, Marlins beat Mets

MIAMI — Rookie Nick Fortes hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning, lifiting the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 3-2 Sunday.Fortes drove an 0-1 pitch from Adam Ottavino (2-2) into the left-field seats as Miami avoided a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders."Going up to bat I was looking for a sinker and he threw a really good slider first pitch that I did not see well," Fortes said. "I figured that he'd throw it again so I was sitting on it and thankfully, he threw it there."Fortes homered for the third time since...
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: On bench Saturday

Stott isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Stott hit just .059 with a double, a run, an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last 11 games, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last five matchups. Yairo Munoz is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Could make spot start

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Sears could be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week to make a spot start with the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The Yankees have all five of their starting pitchers in optimal health, but Boone is still eager to temporarily add another...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Saturday afternoon

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Christian Bethancourt versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 48 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .143 batting average with a .607...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson not in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peterson is being replaced at third base by Mike Brosseau versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 188 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .229 batting average with a .714 OPS, 6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham (shoulder) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

2022 Pac-12 win totals, odds, picks: Predictions for each team as Oregon, USC aim to hit the over on big lines

With new coaches in at Oregon, USC and Washington, and a bevy of transfer quarterbacks in position to compete for starting jobs, the Pac-12 is getting a makeover for the 2022 season as it seeks to snap a five-year College Football Playoff drought. Among the league's other changes is a shift in how Pac-12 title game participants are determined, as it will now be the two teams with the best league winning percentage squaring off, regardless of division.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

Ozuna's 2-run homer in 8th powers Braves past Dodgers 5-3

Marcell Ozuna hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves recovered after blowing a three-run lead to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Saturday night.Travis d'Arnaud led off the seventh with a double to left field off Brusdar Graterol (2-3). Ozuna followed with his 14th homer to center field.Dodgers designated hitter Will Smith tied the game at 3 with a homer to left field off A.J. Minter (4-1) to open the eighth. Freddie Freeman had one hit with three strikeouts — including a bases-loaded whiff to end the seventh — in the second game of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Rehab assignment paused

Dickerson (calf) had his rehab assignment paused Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday, but he's still dealing with a calf injury and is being examined further by the team's medical staff. Although he took batting practice Friday, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to head back to Triple-A Memphis to resume his rehab stint.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

