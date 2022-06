We’ve explained NFTs like you were 12 (or like you were us, just as befuddled). We’ve broken down the metaverse into a three-word description. Part of the problem is that Web 3.0, or web3 or Web3, is a bit nebulous. Gavin Wood, who helped develop the cryptocurrency Ethereum and currently helps run the Web3 Foundation, coined the term in 2014. It’s loosely the idea of a decentralized online system based on blockchain technology.

