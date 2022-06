The skies will soon be lighting up all over Hendersonville, Flat Rock, and Brevard for this year’s 4th of July celebrations. Henderson County will launch an Independence Day fireworks display at sundown from South Grove Street. The fireworks can be viewed throughout downtown Hendersonville as well as the south side of town; if you’re able to see the “Big Red Balloon” that goes up during the day then you’ll have a good view for the fireworks! Visit www.visithendersonvillenc.org for more information.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO