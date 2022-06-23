Suns JaVale McGee host charity softball game at Chase Field

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
Image via David Maialetti, Philadelphia Inquirer. This week marked the fourth anniversary of the 76ers’ unfortunate decision to trade Great Valley High School graduate Mikal Bridges for Zhaire Smith on the night of the NBA draft, writes Keith Pompey for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Comments / 0