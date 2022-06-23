ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Tonight’s fireworks show is tribute to John Conkling

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 4 days ago
CHESTERTOWN — A 15-minute fireworks display will be shot from Wilmer Park tonight as a tribute to the late John Conking, Ph.D., a longtime chemistry professor at Washington College who was widely regarded as one of the world’s foremost experts in pyrotechnics.

The show will begin at 9:15 p.m.; the public is invited.

Zambelli Fireworks Company will put on the display.

Chestertown’s mayor and council on Tuesday night unanimously approved the fireworks permit after hearing from Conklng’s son John and daughter Melinda.

A Baltimore native, Conkling graduated from Washington College in 1965 with a B.S. and from Johns Hopkins in 1969 with a Ph.D. in chemistry.

His storied career in the fireworks industry spanned almost 50 years with more than 40 trips to China, according to his obituary.

Conkling retired in 2012 from Washington College, where he spent his entire teaching career.

A year later, he received the Alumni Service Award for his numerous contributions to the college and Chestertown community.

Conkling passed away in December of 2021.

