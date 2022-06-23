ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County News

Plans for school-based health center taking shape

By By MACKENZIE BRADY
Kent County News
Kent County News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXJsM_0gJNH55Y00

ROCK HALL — Rock Hall Elementary School students, and those in that community, may have easier access to health care thanks to a school-based health center.

Care would be provided at the center through Choptank Community Health Systems, which has similar health centers in every Caroline County public school and many Talbot County public schools.

RHES Principal Gillian Spero and Community Schools Specialist Jory Mitzel presented the health center plan to the Board of Education at its June 13 meeting.

The need for such a center was one of the school’s three areas of focus when it conducted its concentration of poverty needs assessment, attached to the Concentration of Poverty Grant.

That grant paid for the registered nurse and Mitzel’s positions at the school, Superintendent Karen Couch told the board.

“I don’t believe we are funding any of this, we are providing them space,” Spero said.

“This is not paid for out of the Concentration of Poverty Grant,” Couch said.

The health center will be retrofitted to the elementary school and located in rooms 103, 104, 105 and 105A, which would house the office and waiting area, nurse and health room, wellness office and exam room, respectively.

Both the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Department of Health are involved in the permit process.

According to the presentation, staff at the health center may include a nurse practitioner, a physician assistant, a dental hygienist, a dental assistant, a mental health professional, a registered or licensed practical nurse, a health aide and support staff.

Staff would be hired by Choptank and would be present two to three days a week.

Should a student need medical attention while in school, they would still go to the school nurse first.

If the nurse determines that the student needs more attention — like a strep or COVID test — she would fill out a form and Choptank would call the child’s parents to consent to the child being treated in the health center.

The center also can write prescriptions and provide immunizations, Spero said.

Spero said Choptank Community Health Systems asked if community members could be treated in the health center after school hours, a practice it has in place at other health centers.

RHES administration would know in advance how many appointments would be at the school on a given day.

All patients will have to enter the school through the vestibule and, because of the center’s location, will not go into any other part of the building, Spero said.

According to the county’s health care family resource directory, there are two pediatricians here, both located in Chestertown.

Mitzel said Choptank is, pending approval, also establishing centers in two Queen Anne’s County schools.

“They did say their next step is to hopefully get into the other (Kent County) schools,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

My Healthy Maryland is looking for volunteers

(WBFF) — A new study is being launched in Maryland to help understand how genes and lifestyle can affect your health and they're looking for volunteers! Dr. Toni Pollin is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She's the co-leader of this study and weighs in on how their findings could help shape the treatments that we receive.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary

ROSEDALE, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will join members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and the Baltimore County delegation in officially breaking ground for a new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary School. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29th. The $59.7 million project … Continue reading "BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary" The post BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Health Centers#Health Care#The Board Of Education
talbotspy.org

Talbot Hospice CNA, Ernest Beasley, Named CNA of the Year

Talbot Hospice is proud to share that long-time Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Ernest Beasley, was named CNA of the Year by the Mid-Shore Nursing Assistant Advisory Council last month. Beasley was one of seven Talbot Hospice CNAs who were nominated. “We are thrilled for Ernest and our other nominees,” said...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott celebrates Pride in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott is wearing a shirt that says 'We Are One, Baltimore' in support of the movement.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jezebel

Right-Wingers Have Started Vandalizing Libraries and Schools

Anyone even remotely familiar with Twitter.com is likely aware that the term “groomer” has become as ubiquitously misused as “gaslight.” Now, in the midst of concurrent censorship conflicts—from bans on books to sexual education to drag queen events—right-wing extremists are taking it beyond social media and vandalizing libraries and schools, as they’ve done to abortion providers for decades.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
wnav.com

No Swimming Allowed at Matapeake Beach

Matapeake Beach is currently operating under a health warning. No swimming is allowed because of high levels of bacteria found in the water. Effective June 24, until further notice the site will be under this warning. The water will be tested again with results expected by June 29, according to the Queen Anne’s Health Department.
QUEEN ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

Local church to host memorial service honoring DFC Glenn Hilliard

WESTOVER, Md. – In Westover, efforts to honor the legacy of the late Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard continue this weekend with a memorial service. St. James United Methodist Church is spearheading the event, which will include testimonials from friends and loved ones and several other speakers including the Somerset NAACP chapter.
WESTOVER, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County executive bars employee travel to states banning abortions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County employees have been directed to not travel to states that ban abortion. Following the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health on Friday, County Executive Marc Elrich issued the business-related travel ban saying states like Alabama, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, and over a dozen others put the health and safety of Montgomery County employees at risk.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess Receives Anti-Defamation League’s 2022 SHIELD Award

(Washington, DC) – State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess and the Office of the State’s Attorney were honored on June 22, 2022, at the National Press Club with the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) SHIELD Award for her successful prosecution of Joseph Leissler, the leader of the Aryan Brotherhood in Maryland. A jury found Leissler, who was incarcerated […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Veteran of many city posts leaves Baltimore government

The Scott administration will now look for a third deputy city administrator. After serving five months as deputy city administrator, Chichi Nyagah-Nash is headed for an undisclosed job in the private sector, the Scott administration announced yesterday. A native of Kenya, Nyagah-Nash has been a quiet, well-respected “utility player” around...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Swimmers Warned To Avoid Matapeake Beach Over High Levels Of Bacteria

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Matapeake Beach in Stevensville, Maryland, is operating under a health warning against swimming due to high levels of bacteria found in a recent water sampling, according to authorities.  The warning went into effect on Friday, Queen Anne’s County Government officials said. The water will be tested again on Monday with results expected by Wednesday, officials said.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
216
Followers
398
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy