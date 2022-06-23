Plans for school-based health center taking shape

ROCK HALL — Rock Hall Elementary School students, and those in that community, may have easier access to health care thanks to a school-based health center.

Care would be provided at the center through Choptank Community Health Systems, which has similar health centers in every Caroline County public school and many Talbot County public schools.

RHES Principal Gillian Spero and Community Schools Specialist Jory Mitzel presented the health center plan to the Board of Education at its June 13 meeting.

The need for such a center was one of the school’s three areas of focus when it conducted its concentration of poverty needs assessment, attached to the Concentration of Poverty Grant.

That grant paid for the registered nurse and Mitzel’s positions at the school, Superintendent Karen Couch told the board.

“I don’t believe we are funding any of this, we are providing them space,” Spero said.

“This is not paid for out of the Concentration of Poverty Grant,” Couch said.

The health center will be retrofitted to the elementary school and located in rooms 103, 104, 105 and 105A, which would house the office and waiting area, nurse and health room, wellness office and exam room, respectively.

Both the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Department of Health are involved in the permit process.

According to the presentation, staff at the health center may include a nurse practitioner, a physician assistant, a dental hygienist, a dental assistant, a mental health professional, a registered or licensed practical nurse, a health aide and support staff.

Staff would be hired by Choptank and would be present two to three days a week.

Should a student need medical attention while in school, they would still go to the school nurse first.

If the nurse determines that the student needs more attention — like a strep or COVID test — she would fill out a form and Choptank would call the child’s parents to consent to the child being treated in the health center.

The center also can write prescriptions and provide immunizations, Spero said.

Spero said Choptank Community Health Systems asked if community members could be treated in the health center after school hours, a practice it has in place at other health centers.

RHES administration would know in advance how many appointments would be at the school on a given day.

All patients will have to enter the school through the vestibule and, because of the center’s location, will not go into any other part of the building, Spero said.

According to the county’s health care family resource directory, there are two pediatricians here, both located in Chestertown.

Mitzel said Choptank is, pending approval, also establishing centers in two Queen Anne’s County schools.

“They did say their next step is to hopefully get into the other (Kent County) schools,” she said.