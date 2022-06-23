Suspects Who Stole Signs from Atlantic City Casino Identified

Charges have been filed, again, against a man who was shot by police in front of a store in Absecon last month. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Jalial Whitted of Absecon is facing unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by certain persons not to have weapons, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose charges in connection to the incident on May 24th.

ABSECON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO