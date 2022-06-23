ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Traffic Stopped on I-95 Due to Car Carrier Rollover

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OLD SAYBROOK, CT – The Connecticut State Police reported heavy traffic Wednesday afternoon on...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Motorcyclist critical after crash at gas station

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing at a Meriden gas station Friday night. Police say they were called to the Valero Gas Station at 396 Cook Road at 10:59 p.m. There they found a motorcycle on its side and the operator who had been ejected after crashing. According the […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Hamden

Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hamden on Saturday night. Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 7 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dixwell Avenue and...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Heavy Traffic#Car Carrier Rollover#Ct#Shore News Network
WTNH

Two people seriously injured in Farmington crash

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Farmington Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle accident on Route 6 near Fienemann Road Saturday night. Police say the accident happened at 8:37 p.m. and the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad was called in due to the serious injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. Police […]
FARMINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Three Teenagers Killed, One Seriously Injured In Brimfield Crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three teenagers overnight in Western Massachusetts. Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, June 26, Massachusetts State Police patrols from the Sturbridge Barracks responded to the crash in the town of Brimfield in Hampden County in the the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Route 5 in South Windsor CLOSED due to serious motor vehicle accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - South Windsor police say Route 5 is shut down while they are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident. The crash happened northbound on John Fitch Boulevard between Pleasant Valley Road and Governor’s Highway. Officials say the road could be closed for several hours while police...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Orange

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian is under investigation in Orange. The Orange Police Department said it happened Thursday on Old Tavern Road near the intersection of Racebrook and Boston Post roads. Police said they closed Old Tavern Road to through traffic between...
ORANGE, CT
WTNH

Drug bust in parking lot of Ulta Beauty in Lisbon

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police have arrested a Norwich man after finding him with drugs in the parking lot of Ulta Beauty on River Road in Lisbon on Saturday. Police say they were called to the lot at 4:16 p.m. for a suspicious person. There they found a 42-year-old Norwich man in a vehicle […]
NewsTimes

Search resumes for man missing in Candlewood Lake

BROOKFIELD — Emergency responders are still searching for a man reported missing at Candlewood Lake Friday and are asking residents and others to stay away from Chicken Rock — known as Green Island — Sunday while the search is ongoing. The search was taken up again after...
BROOKFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tractor-Trailer and Garbage Truck Crash in Ellington

Part of Route 140 was closed after a tractor-trailer and garbage truck collided in Ellington, according to the CT Dept. of Transportation. Officials said the crash caused the garbage truck to go down an embankment. The road was closed so that crews can get the garbage truck back up onto...
ELLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford Police investigating Saturday morning shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men are hospitalized after being shot in Hartford on Saturday morning. According to Hartford Police, a male in his twenties showed up at St. Francis Hospital at 5:39 a.m. suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Then at 7:02 a.m another male in his thirties showed up at the hospital also […]
HARTFORD, CT
eastgreenwichnews.com

6 Injured When Car Hits Tree Early Friday

Above: There were 6 people in the car, which veered off South County Trail and hit a tree. Photo courtesy of EGFD. The call came in just after midnight Friday (6/24) – a car had hit a deer on South County Trail. The engine and rescue truck from EGFD Station 2 on Frenchtown Road headed to the site but the firefighters quickly realized the situation was more serious. A car had run off the road and into a tree. There were six people all in need of medical attention. Firefighters called immediately for backup and mutual aid.
WARWICK, RI
Quiet Corner Alerts

Parking Lot Death Triggers State HAZMAT Response in Southbridge

Southbridge, Mass. - At 6:18 pm on Wednesday, June 22nd, the Southbridge Police Department received a call for a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of Brothers Pizza, 485 E Main St. At 6:20 pm officers arrived to observe a strong odor of chemicals coming from the vehicle and immediately requested Southbridge Fire Department and EMS to assist. Upon the arrival of fire department personnel, it was immediately determined there were not sufficient resources to handle the situation within the town, thus a Tier 1 Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) response from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) was requested.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
Eyewitness News

Two people injured in Watertown house fire

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Watertown Thursday evening. Police said the fire is in the area of Litchfield Road and Judd Farm Road. When crews arrived at the home around 4:45 p.m. it was fully engulfed in flames. Judd...
WATERTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Narcotics thieves hit at least 4 CT pharmacies in 1 hour

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Police say they believe a New Haven Walgreens was the first in a series of at least four narcotics thefts at Connecticut pharmacies in a span of about an hour Tuesday. New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said the...
WTNH

VIDEO: Bristol police investigating ‘street takeover’ incident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a “street takeover” where several hundreds of cars blocked off an intersection on June 17. Police said on June 17, officers were detailed to the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Stafford Avenue for the report of several hundred cars blocking off the intersection. Bristol police said a […]
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

99K+
Followers
55K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy