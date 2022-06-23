ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Three people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Coronado

By Domenick Candelieri
 4 days ago

CORONADO, Calif. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crash between two vehicles Wednesday night in Coronado, according to first responders.

Coronado police said the collision happened at 7th Street and Orange Avenue, where a car was seen rolled over on its top and a damaged pickup truck next to it.

It is not clear if the three people hurt in the crash were all occupants of the vehicles or pedestrians. Their conditions were all reported as minor, first responders said.

The southbound 600 block of Orange Avenue has been closed down for an unknown duration due to the crash, officials confirmed in a tweet at 9:38 p.m. Travelers were advised to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

