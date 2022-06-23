Filing stays busy

WILLIAMSTON - Filing remains busy for those seeking four open seats on the Martin County Board of Education.

Thus far, eight people – including six challengers – have filed for the four seats which will be on the November ballot. Voters will already have a choice in three of the four districts, with filing set to continue through July 29.

In District 1, Abby Mason of Oak City filed for the seat previously. She has been joined on the ballot by April Bracy of Williamston. Incumbent Barbara Council has not filed to date.

In District 4, incumbent Gene Scott has filed for another four-year term on the board. He is being challenged by Amy Swain.

Three people will be on the ballot for District 6. Incumbent Keisha Mason is seeking re-election, but is being challenged by Joeie L. Roberson and Doug Baker.

In District 2, Evonne Higgs of Robersonville has filed to seek the seat. Incumbent Gail Cargile has not filed to date.

Filing for the Martin County school board began at noon on Monday, June 6 and will remain open through noon on Friday, July 29.

In addition, filing is under way for the Martin County Soil and Water Board of Supervisors. It began June 13.

Thus far the only person to file is incumbent Rupert W. Hasty Jr.

Filing for all offices will take place at the Martin County Board of Elections office, which is located in the Martin County Governmental Center, which is located at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

The office is open from 8 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m. each weekday.

For more information, contact the Martin County Board of Elections at 252-789-4317 or visit www.ncsbe.gov.

