Ground breaking held at Gaylord Perry Park

On Monday, the weather was unseasonably cool for a late June day – perfect for a day in the park.

At Gaylord Perry Park, Williamston town leaders gathered to ceremoniously break ground, heralding in some long-awaited construction.

“This is something we have been planning since 2017,” said Williamston Parks and Recreation Director Allen Overby.

He said the new construction and upgrades have been made possible with two grants, one of which had been delayed and was recently approved earlier this year.

New construction will include a large picnic shelter with picnic tables and restrooms, a skate park and an adult fitness area.

Renovations will include replacing existing playground equipment, repaving and expanding the parking lot and upgrading the baseball field, the outdoor basketball courts and lighting.

He said some construction will be complete within six months, and all should be complete within a year.

Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown addressed the small gathering near where the picnic shelter will be built.

“This is a day the town board and staff have been working toward for over five years. This park has been special to Williamston for many years,” the mayor said. “This renovation will keep our Gaylord Perry Park a special place in our town. It will be a place where our citizens and visitors can come, and bring their families, to have an enjoyable time in a quality setting.”

The grants which made the park possible are a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant and a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant, she added.

“We are greatly appreciative to those funding agencies which helped make this project happen,” Whichard-Brown continued.

“This renovation of Gaylord Perry Park is a continuation of the town commissioner’s efforts to improve our town,” she said bringing attention to a recently upgraded building in downtown, housing Williamston’s state-of-the-art Police Department; and renovations and upgrades at the fire department, “which keep it a top-quality fire station,” she said.

Whichard-Brown said there will be a flurry of activity taking place in the coming months.

“We invite you to come back and see the progression,” she said. “Of course, do that safely by staying out of the way of the construction.

“We hope these renovations will again show our commitment to improving the town of Williamston,” she closed. “We are not finished,” indicating more improvement projects are coming soon.

