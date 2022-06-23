ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Williamston water rates will see increase

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

The Williamston Board of Commissioners met Monday, June 6 to conduct business at their regular meeting.

Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown called for a moment of silence for victims and their families from the recent mass shootings.

According to Town Administrator Eric Pearson, several resolutions were passed that were “general housekeeping” for the already adopted 2023 budget.

One resolution which passed concerned the town’s water rates.

Pearson said there will be a slight increase this year because the town is being charged more to buy water.

“This is to cover the increase that MCRWASA (Martin County Regional Water and Sewer Authority) is charging the town for the purchase of water,” he said.

Customers in-town and out-of-town will pay $9.75 and $11.75 per 1,000 gallons, respectively.

Base fees remain the same as last year: $18.65 a month for in-town consumers and $27 per month for out-of-towners.

He added that if the public works department must hire a contractor to get taps turned on, customers will be charged the cost of the contractor, plus 20 percent, for the town’s time.

“This increase in tap-cost is due to inflation,” he said, adding the town has lost money in the past when a contractor had to be called in.

There will be no increase in the rate for sewer service, Pearson added.

Parks and Recreation Director Allen Overby asked the board to authorize the department to seek sponsorships to help pay for picnic tables for the new shelter at Gaylord Perry Park, where a ground-breaking ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Monday to officially kick-off the long-awaited construction.

Pearson told the board, “This could be a good fundraiser and will hopefully continue to build pride in our community.”

Overby said the picnic tables they want to purchase are commercial-grade steel tables which cost about $1,000 each. He said he would seek sponsorships and donations of about $500 to help cover costs.

He said people might want to donate in honor of someone or in memory of someone one.

A small plaque (2”x6”) with the name of the business or a person would be placed in commemoration. Overby said they want to purchase 10 or 12 tables for the shelter.

The board gave him the go-ahead to start seeking sponsorships.

Overby also said the department has a busy summer lined up with day camps and sports activities. He highlighted that the department had received $2,000 in grant money from the United States Tennis Association, which will help provide some free tennis clinics this summer.

Riverside High School Head Tennis Coach Chase Conner will help lead the clinics. The money helped purchase balls, racquets and snacks for the camps, he said.

Fire Chief Michael Peaks reminded citizens that the Fire/Rescue/EMS Department will install smoke alarms in homes without them.

“It is not October, which is Fire Prevention Month, but we still push that message all that time. If there is someone in your family, someone in your church, or someone you are acquaintances with, who needs a smoke alarm – we have them,” he said. “Not only do we have them, but we will go to the home and install them for free. We bring everything we need. So, if you know of somebody who needs one, please let us know. We just installed one in a young lady’s home who is 103.”

Williamston Police Captain Beth Coltrain reported Narcotics Detective Austin Spruill recently attended the N.C. Narcotics Conference to represent the Williamston Police Department and was voted onto the N.C. Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association Board.

“This is a huge asset for our department,” said Coltrain. “[Spruill] will build connections and be networking across the state, while representing our department.”

Coltrain also thanked the town, the board and Chief Travis Cowan “for the family-first environment provided here in the town of Williamston,” she said.

Mayor Pro-Tempore Ronell Rogers asked Chief Cowan about the growing number of active shooter situations across the country.

“A lot of attention is being paid to this topic right now. We need to make sure that we as a community are paying attention,” said Cowan.

“I do have faith in our officers and the training they have received on how we [would] respond to those situations. Every law enforcement officer in North Carolina is trained the same way to respond. We hope and pray we never have anything like that to occur here, but if so, I feel comfortable that we are ready to respond,” he said.

Captain Coltrain added that in recent years they have performed active-shooter training with the school system.

“This has been very beneficial for our officers to work in collaboration with the school system to see what it would actually be like and work out some of the kinks,” she said.

Coltrain said the department also can provide helpful information to businesses, churches and groups.

“We can come and talk to people about what to do in active shooter situations. We offer that to anyone who is interested,” she said.

Chief Cowen added, “The most effective method is to have a plan. In other words, let’s think about it in advance, ‘What are we going to do if it happens here?’

“Sheriff [Tim] Manning and I, several years ago, went from church-to-church to do an inspection and help them generate a plan — looking at their individual properties — how it is set up and made a plan,” he continued. “We also provide that to businesses and schools — we always have. It is basically a security survey. We offer that to anyone in the community. We help them think through, ‘What are we are going to do if we have an emergency to keep ourselves safe and those around us safe?’”

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@ncweeklies.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deltanews.tv

Greenville council rescinds parks "suspension".

Greenville city leaders ended their so-called "suspension" of the entire Parks and Recreation Department of city government late Friday, as the city's parks commission accepted the resignation of Greenville Parks Director Corey Holmes. The move comes as Little League and other sports were set to get underway on Monday. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT: Interstate signs unveiled, training track officially opens

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A highway that stretches through eastern North Carolina is now an interstate, so drivers will start to see more “Interstate 587” signs. Commuters will travel more efficiently through Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties thanks to the newly improved I-587. The first sign was...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Three sites fail latest Sound Rivers Swim Guide

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Tar-Pamlico gets the clean-water go-ahead this week, while three sites on the Lower Neuse failed the Swim Guide test this week: Black Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek, Slocum Creek in Havelock and Lawson Creek Park. “We’re in the middle of a drought, but the New Bern area did see […]
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Williamston, NC
WITN

Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Home ownership is a desire for many people, but as the housing market continues to climb and inflation hurts the wallets of first time buyers, some people never get the chance. For one Eastern Carolina woman that is not the case anymore. With the average price of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Runoff Debate for New Bern Alderman of Ward 1

The Ghent Neighborhood Association held a Runoff Debate for New Bern Alderman of Ward 1 between Sabrina Bengel (I) and Rick Prill at the Twin Rivers YMCA on June 22, 2022. Runoff elections for New Bern’s Mayor and Alderman Ward 1 and 2 will be held on July 26, 2022.
NEW BERN, NC
piratemedia1.com

Possible NC approval of medical marijuana use stirs discussion

Following the North Carolina Senate’s approval to legalize medical marijuana in the state, East Carolina University faculty and local business owners in Greenville, NC, discuss the possible approval of medical marijuana, and its use and benefits. Recently, the NC Senate approved a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN

Medicine and food giveaway in Bethel this weekend

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -People in need of over-the-counter medicine and food will be able to get it all for free this weekend in Bethel. An over-the-counter medicine giveaway is being held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bethel Youth Community Center, 7449 Main St., Bethel. It will also include a mobile grocery store offering fresh local produce, as well as a variety of other food items.
BETHEL, NC
neusenews.com

Queen Street gets a makeover from out of town volunteers

On Monday, June 20, 2022, downtown business owner Brandon Potter made a post on Facebook concerning the state of the flower beds on Queen Street. Instead of just making a complaint post, he also offered to be a part of the solution, and he did just that. Kinston Lenoir County...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Protestors gather in New Bern to voice objection to Roe v. Wade decision

NEW BERN, Craven County — Protestors gathered in downtown New Bern in opposition to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. A person with a megaphone and multiple signs were used in demonstration against the decision. Across the country, people have voiced their displeasure with the high...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Silver Alert: Police looking for man last seen in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police need your help finding a missing man last seen in Rocky Mount, possibly moving towards Greensboro. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Salvation Army to serve free kids meals for the summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Salvation Army will be serving free kids’ summer meals. From June 20 to August 26, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, kids under 18 can receive free meals at 2718 S Memorial Dr., in Greenville. If you have any questions about this event, call (252) 756-3388.
GREENVILLE, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Vehicle Break-Ins Are On The Rise in Greenville

Neighborhoods along Evans Street & Old Tar Road are being targeted for vehicle break-ins. Has anyone noticed the trend that is going on in Greenville, NC? There has been a string of vehicle break-ins between the hours of 11:30 PM to 4:00 AM according to neighborhood security cameras. The communities the thieves are targeting are located around Evans Street, Old Tar Road, Keys Court, and Westhaven Park. According to Ring Security Camera, two vehicles were broken into in the Irish Creek Subdivision. On June 22, two to four vehicles were reported broken into near Keys Court Community. On June 9th, several vehicles were reported broken into at the Blue Ridge Apartment Complex.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers. Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern man facing multiple drug charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest in Onslow County. Detectives from the DEU received information that Qaran Aaron Goodwin was transporting and selling drugs throughout Onslow County. On Tuesday, Goodwin was caught during a traffic stop with drugs that were found by K-9 Bonito. The […]
outerbanksvoice.com

Mary Morrison Gillam of Camden, June 23

Mary Morrison Gillam, age 43, transitioned from this life on June 23rd at her Camden home surrounded by her beloved husband Dr. Robert Turner Gillam, III and treasured children: Liza, 15; Francie, 12; Bert, 7. Born to Nell and John Morrison, also of Camden, she is further survived by her...
CAMDEN, NC
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for June 25, 2022

Holly White of UNC Lenoir Diabetes Center will be at the Market on July 7th with a Diabetic Friendly food prep presentation with samples served. These dishes are really good for all of us!!!. Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Farmers Market Newsletter. Vendor list...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
133
Followers
265
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy