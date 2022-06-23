Williamston water rates will see increase

The Williamston Board of Commissioners met Monday, June 6 to conduct business at their regular meeting.

Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown called for a moment of silence for victims and their families from the recent mass shootings.

According to Town Administrator Eric Pearson, several resolutions were passed that were “general housekeeping” for the already adopted 2023 budget.

One resolution which passed concerned the town’s water rates.

Pearson said there will be a slight increase this year because the town is being charged more to buy water.

“This is to cover the increase that MCRWASA (Martin County Regional Water and Sewer Authority) is charging the town for the purchase of water,” he said.

Customers in-town and out-of-town will pay $9.75 and $11.75 per 1,000 gallons, respectively.

Base fees remain the same as last year: $18.65 a month for in-town consumers and $27 per month for out-of-towners.

He added that if the public works department must hire a contractor to get taps turned on, customers will be charged the cost of the contractor, plus 20 percent, for the town’s time.

“This increase in tap-cost is due to inflation,” he said, adding the town has lost money in the past when a contractor had to be called in.

There will be no increase in the rate for sewer service, Pearson added.

Parks and Recreation Director Allen Overby asked the board to authorize the department to seek sponsorships to help pay for picnic tables for the new shelter at Gaylord Perry Park, where a ground-breaking ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Monday to officially kick-off the long-awaited construction.

Pearson told the board, “This could be a good fundraiser and will hopefully continue to build pride in our community.”

Overby said the picnic tables they want to purchase are commercial-grade steel tables which cost about $1,000 each. He said he would seek sponsorships and donations of about $500 to help cover costs.

He said people might want to donate in honor of someone or in memory of someone one.

A small plaque (2”x6”) with the name of the business or a person would be placed in commemoration. Overby said they want to purchase 10 or 12 tables for the shelter.

The board gave him the go-ahead to start seeking sponsorships.

Overby also said the department has a busy summer lined up with day camps and sports activities. He highlighted that the department had received $2,000 in grant money from the United States Tennis Association, which will help provide some free tennis clinics this summer.

Riverside High School Head Tennis Coach Chase Conner will help lead the clinics. The money helped purchase balls, racquets and snacks for the camps, he said.

Fire Chief Michael Peaks reminded citizens that the Fire/Rescue/EMS Department will install smoke alarms in homes without them.

“It is not October, which is Fire Prevention Month, but we still push that message all that time. If there is someone in your family, someone in your church, or someone you are acquaintances with, who needs a smoke alarm – we have them,” he said. “Not only do we have them, but we will go to the home and install them for free. We bring everything we need. So, if you know of somebody who needs one, please let us know. We just installed one in a young lady’s home who is 103.”

Williamston Police Captain Beth Coltrain reported Narcotics Detective Austin Spruill recently attended the N.C. Narcotics Conference to represent the Williamston Police Department and was voted onto the N.C. Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association Board.

“This is a huge asset for our department,” said Coltrain. “[Spruill] will build connections and be networking across the state, while representing our department.”

Coltrain also thanked the town, the board and Chief Travis Cowan “for the family-first environment provided here in the town of Williamston,” she said.

Mayor Pro-Tempore Ronell Rogers asked Chief Cowan about the growing number of active shooter situations across the country.

“A lot of attention is being paid to this topic right now. We need to make sure that we as a community are paying attention,” said Cowan.

“I do have faith in our officers and the training they have received on how we [would] respond to those situations. Every law enforcement officer in North Carolina is trained the same way to respond. We hope and pray we never have anything like that to occur here, but if so, I feel comfortable that we are ready to respond,” he said.

Captain Coltrain added that in recent years they have performed active-shooter training with the school system.

“This has been very beneficial for our officers to work in collaboration with the school system to see what it would actually be like and work out some of the kinks,” she said.

Coltrain said the department also can provide helpful information to businesses, churches and groups.

“We can come and talk to people about what to do in active shooter situations. We offer that to anyone who is interested,” she said.

Chief Cowen added, “The most effective method is to have a plan. In other words, let’s think about it in advance, ‘What are we going to do if it happens here?’

“Sheriff [Tim] Manning and I, several years ago, went from church-to-church to do an inspection and help them generate a plan — looking at their individual properties — how it is set up and made a plan,” he continued. “We also provide that to businesses and schools — we always have. It is basically a security survey. We offer that to anyone in the community. We help them think through, ‘What are we are going to do if we have an emergency to keep ourselves safe and those around us safe?’”

