Bear Grass wins county Legion duel

BEAR GRASS - Bear Grass Post 131 pounded out six runs in the first inning forcing Post 37 Roanoke Knights to play catch up the rest of the game.

Bear Grass beat the Knights, 7-2, in its victory.

The Knights were able to produce a base hit in the top of the first inning, but then they were quietly retired.

Bear Grass came to the dish and pounded out hit after hit. Lead off batter, Brayden Taylor was walked to first. Michael Gurganus smacked a base hit, putting runners on first and second.

The hitting spree for the Bears continued as they generated six more hits in the inning, which included two doubles. Bear Grass sent 11 batters to the plate before the Knights could put an end to the nightmare.

Roanoke responded with an offensive surge in the top half of the second, only to leave runners marooned in scoring position on second and third base.

Bear Grass’s blazing bats from the first inning suddenly turned quiet. They too would leave runners stranded in scoring position.

The Knights were able to prevent Bear Grass from causing anymore damage until the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth frame, Bear Grass’s Matthew Jefferson crushed a deep fly ball and barreled his way to third, sliding under the would-be tag. Colton Cook’s base hit earned him an RBI as he scored Jefferson from third base.

The score remained 7-0 until the top of the seventh inning. Bear Grass brought in closing pitcher Dawson Gardner to finish the game.

Gardner struggled to find the strike zone, subsequently walking the Knights first two batters. Bryson Banks came to the plate and tagged a base hit for the Knights, loading the bases.

A pitching change brought Brandon Arthur to the hill. Arthur walked his first batter, Cameron Lilley, which scored a run.

Arthur continued to pitch with confidence and forced Knight’s Nike Wiggins to hit a double play ball. Wiggins earned an RBI, scoring the runner at third.

Bear Grass retired the next batter which concluded the game.

Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.