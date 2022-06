Carry your proof of COVID vaccination wherever you go. As more and more people get the COVID vaccine shot, and life tries to get back to normal, it’s necessary to be able to produce proof of vaccination when requested. When on public transport, or going into a shop, bar, or restaurant, you will likely be asked to show your vaccination certificate. While there are official government-approved apps to hold these certificates on your phone, you can also add it to iOS Wallet and iOS Health, as well as Google Pay on Android.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO