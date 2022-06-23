ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billie Eilish reveals she used a body double during 2022 Coachella performance

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PDGR_0gJNBaoc00

Billie Eilish has disclosed that she used a body double during her performance at the 2022 Coachella festival.

During an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 this week, the 20-year-old singer revealed that she used a body double for a part of her performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

“[At] the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers for the show,” Eilish said. “I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before.

“We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks.

“I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me,” the Happier Than Ever singer added. “And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.”

Eilish revealed this news after Wilkinson asked her whether she’s ever gone undercover to watch other artists perform during festival stops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saBER_0gJNBaoc00

“Yeah, but I was a different person then and it didn’t work! I’ve done it though, occasionally in different places, and it’s really nice when you’re able to do it,” she replied.

Eilish is set to perform at the Glastonbury festival in Pilton, Somerset on 24 June.

The pop star will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 10.15pm for an hour and a half set to conclude at 11.45pm.

Her performance will follow on from Sam Fender, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Wolf Alice.

At 20 years and six months old, she will be the youngest solo act ever to headline Glastonbury . The youngest ever performer to headline Glastonbury as part of a group was Mark Hamilton of the UK band Ash, who headlined in 1997 when he was 20 and three months.

Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019, performing on the Other Stage on Sunday afternoon.

Last year, she released her second album Happier Than Ever to widespread acclaim. You can read The Independent ’s four-star review of the record here .

The release came two years after When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? , her 2019 debut album.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: BBC viewers complain as Beatles legend not shown for an hour after set time

Viewers at home have been left confused as to why Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury is not being shown on BBC in real time.The Beatles legend has already taken the stage for his headline performance, which was scheduled to begin at 9.30pm. Fans at home, however, have not been able to tune in.Currently, BBC is still airing Noel Gallagher’s set. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the Oasis star’s performance here. McCartney will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury channels at 10.30pm, an hour later than when he took the stage. “I’m totally confused...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kendrick Lamar closes Glastonbury with powerful call for women’s rights

Kendrick Lamar has closed Glastonbury 2022 with a powerful headline set which saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights” before dramatically exiting the Pyramid Stage.The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, 35, ensured his debut at the festival would be memorable with an array of hit songs from his back catalogue accompanied by finely choreographed dancers.The performance reached its theatrical pinnacle at the end as the lights came up during his rendition of new song Saviour to reveal fake blood was pouring down his face from a crown of thorns.Before playing the song, Lamar, who has previously been open about his Christian faith,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Glastonbury 2022 – live: Kendrick Lamar closes festival with jaw-dropping set as revellers begin to depart

The final day at Glastonbury ended with a jaw-dropping performance by American rapper Kendrick Lamar.Over the course of five days, fans danced to performances by top artists such as Paul McCartney, Little Simz, Pet Shop Boys, Sam Fender, and Billie Eilish.On the last day of the festival, George Ezra turned up at the John Peel stage in what was possibly the worst-kept secret set in Glastonbury history, while jazz-fusion legend Herbie Hencock delighted crowds relaxing at the Pyramid stage with a virtuosic performance. At 4pm, it was time for Diana Ross on the Legends Slot, drawing what has to...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Sam Fender
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Sunglasses#Apple Music 1#Glastonbury#The Pyramid Stage
The Independent

William would be perfect 007 candidate, say James Bond producers

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson have said they are “still on the hunt” for the next 007, joking it is unfortunate that “perfect candidate” the Duke of Cambridge is unavailable for the role.The film-making siblings picked up their CBEs from William at Buckingham Palace on Friday.Ms Broccoli has produced the last nine Bond films, including Casino Royale, Skyfall and most recently No Time To Die, with her brother, and she said it was a “huge honour” to accept a CBE from the duke.She added that “unfortunately, the person we just met isn’t available” for the top job...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe

Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud....
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Prince William has just done 40-year-olds a huge disservice

Now that Prince William has turned 40 (with all of the usual embarrassing family photos of terrible haircuts, awkward smiles, teenage gawkiness and chubby baby cheeks to prove it), he’s announced he’ll be moving his family to the shires. To the shires! Like he’s an elderly hobbit who’s had a riotous life taking the ring to Mordor, some chaotic adventures with Sam and Bilbo, but is now old and therefore ready to hang up his cloak in favour of a pair of slippers and a pipe by the fire. What’s next, Wills – fish and chips on Fridays and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Dua Lipa Sued (Again) for Posting Paparazzi Photos of Herself to Instagram

Robert Barbera accuses the singer of copyright infringement, marking the second time she's been sued for the same offense in less than a year. Dua Lipa is being sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself to Instagram for the second time in a year, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in California. This time, a New York-based photographer named Robert Barbera is claiming the singer committed copyright infringement after posting photos he took of her in July 2018 to the social media platform.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
John M. Dabbs

Stevie Nicks Shuts Down Bonnaroo Festival - Running Late and Giving It Up

Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.
MANCHESTER, TN
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

Rare PDA Alert! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoy Steamy Beach Vacation

Heating up the Caribbean! Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted packing on the PDA while on a trip to the Bahamas. The “Lover” singer, 32, took a dip in the ocean alongside her actor beau, 31. Swift and Alwyn were seen kissing while in the water with their arms wrapped around each other in photos obtained by Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sir Paul McCartney leaves fans raving after 800-person Glastonbury warm-up gig

Sir Paul McCartney performed to an intimate 800-person audience in Frome, Somerset, on Friday (24 June) ahead of his headline show at Glastonbury.The gig at the Cheese and Grain entertainment venue sold out within an hour after tickets were released 24 hours before the show.McCartney will become Glastonbury Festival’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the stage this weekend, which marks exactly a week after his 80th birthday.The lucky few who managed to secure a spot queued behind barriers while an entourage of local people who missed out waited in the hope of catching a glimpse...
MUSIC
The Independent

Brad Pitt had ‘safe’ AA meetings to avoid ‘atrocious’ treatment of Philip Seymour Hoffman

Brad Pitt has spoken about finding a “private and selective” Alcoholics Annonymous meeting to avoid what he feared would be “atrocious” exploitation by the media.The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star got sober in 2016, following a widely publicised split from his then-wife, Angelina Jolie.He attended AA meetings for a year and a half, and touched on the experience in a new interview.Speaking to GQ for its July/August issue, Pitt recalled: “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe. “Because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy