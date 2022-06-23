Suspect arrested in connection with death of bulldog stolen from southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested Wednesday in the case of a 10-year-old bulldog that was found dead in North Las Vegas.

36-year-old Diego Gonzalez is facing charges of grand larceny and willful or malicious torture of an animal after allegedly stealing Bamboo the bulldog from a family’s home on June 6.

“These past two weeks have been so bitter and angry,” said Mohan Gumatay, one of Bamboo’s owners. The family said they are still finding it hard to come to terms with their loss.

Bamboo the bulldog was stolen from his southwest valley home and later found dead in North Las Vegas. (Source: Angelika Schmeing)

Bamboo was in his yard the evening he disappeared. Hours of searching for him led to surveillance video that showed men from a flooring company working next door taking Bamboo, putting him in their truck, and driving away.

The family said the workers were confronted but denied they did anything to Bamboo.

“I told them you could work here tomorrow, I will say good morning to you but give me my dog back,” Gumatay said.

The next day on June 7, Bamboo’s lifeless body was found far from where he lived in the southwest part of the valley.

“Whatever pain we feel right now, whatever anguish and anger, it is probably nowhere to what he went through,” he added.

“I didn’t think I would feel okay when I heard he got arrested because that is not enough, and when I did hear he got arrested there was a sense of relief.”

The flooring company has continued to deny any involvement to 8 News Now. They have not yet answered requests for comment following reports of Gonzalez’s arrest.

Gonzalez was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, but the appearance was canceled. He posted a $3,000 bond and has since been released from the Clark County Detention Center. He is set to appear in court again in July.

As for Bamboo, a necropsy was completed, and his parents are still waiting for the results.

