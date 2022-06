The International Swimming Federation (FINA), the world governing body of swimming, just voted to bar transgender women from competing in women's events. The "gender inclusion policy" offers the possibility of exceptions for swimmers who transitioned before age 12, but requires all other transgender women to compete in a new "open competition category." "This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It's what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair," James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press.

SOCIETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO