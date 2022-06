I just wanted to point out that Ohio has a special/primary election (state legislative offices) scheduled for Aug 2. You can request your mail-in ballot now by going here (link below) and printing out the request to mail in once you fill out the form. They start accepting absentee ballots on July 6, so if you send in your request this week you should get your ballot in plenty of time to mail it off. It's always best to take your absentee ballot directly to the post office counter when mailing it and ask them to postmark it, so there's no question your vote will count (they don't automatically postmark everything anymore). Below is the link to make your absentee ballot request. ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballot/

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO