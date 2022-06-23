Life After Gronk: Tight End Options for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, who is going to fill the void for the Bucs at the tight end position?

After an off-season full of rumors and speculation, Rob Gronkowski finally made his decision. Although Bucs fans are undoubtedly thankful for the glorious memories and jaw-dropping performances Gronk provided as a member of their favorite team, they were surely disappointed to learn that he will no longer be catching passes from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

A big part of what makes Gronk’s decision to retire so tough for fans to accept is the quality of the players around him. Since the moment Tom Brady decided to un-retire, Jason Licht has done a masterful job of re-stocking the cupboard to ensure Brady will have more than enough weapons to give him a very real chance at bringing another Lombardi Trophy back to Tampa.

After a flurry of moves in free agency, a successful draft, and even a trade, it really felt like Licht had done his part. The only thing left? The final piece of the puzzle... Gronk.

So even though Jason Licht did everything he needed to help persuade Gronkowski to return, it apparently wasn’t enough. Which unfortunately leaves a result that no one likes to see. A puzzle missing its final piece.

So with Jason Licht as the puzzle master, the question that needs to be answered is, how will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fill the void left by Rob Gronkowski’s retirement?

Well, let’s consider some options.

In-House Options:

Cameron Brate

After initially being signed as an undrafted free agent coming out of Harvard, and then spending the first eight seasons of his NFL career as a member of the Bucs, Cam Brate has exceeded expectations – both on the field and in his bank account – since he joined the team in 2014. Brate won't blow you away with his athleticism but he is a reliable receiving tight end with a proven track record of finding the endzone. The issue with Brate as a feature-tight end continues to revolve around his inability to make an impact as a blocker. It’s simply not something he has in his toolbox.

So although his experience and familiarity with the playbook will be an asset, Brate has always been, and will continue to be, most useful filling a specific role as a pass-catcher within a tandem of tight ends. Regardless of who the Bucs are able to throw into the mix at the tight end position, one thing is for sure, Cam Brate will have the best opportunity he's ever had in his career.

Cade Otton

Otton is undoubtedly the most talented tight end prospect on the Bucs’ roster. But he’s also the youngest. Here’s what I wrote about Otton when the Bucs selected him with the 106th pick in this past draft.

“Otton has reliable hands, with a proven track record of hauling in passes in tight confines and contested scenarios. This may sound like a major reach, but he absolutely displays some Gronk-isms, mainly when running seam routes at deceptively high speeds, and casually hauling in balls without breaking stride. He's got the ideal size for the position, too, listed at 6 foot 5", and 250 pounds.

He is a pro-ready blocker – coming out of a well-coached program – with the mentality needed to be an asset in the run game at the NFL level. He has demonstrated a strong feel for the position and has received praise for being a player with a high football IQ. Otton has good straight-line speed and is pretty refined in terms of his technique, and ability to run sharp routes.”

Based on my draft day analysis, it’s obvious that I’m high on the skill-set that Otton possesses. That said, he missed a lot of time towards the end of his collegiate career due to injury and covid scheduling. His lack of recent playing experience will unfortunately result in an even steeper learning curve than most rookies. So although I’m high on Otton as a player, and I think his receiving and blocking skills will translate really nicely to what the Bucs like to do, I don’t think it’s fair to expect him to step in and come anywhere close to filling the role that was previously occupied by Gronk.

Ko Kieft

Here is what I wrote about Ko Kieft when the Bucs moved two picks to move up and select him with the 216th pick in this year’s draft.

“[Kieft] has an excellent motor, and an aggressive demeanor while demonstrating exceptional strength and power as a blocking specialist. He knows what he is, and he clearly embraces that role. Ko Kieft isn't a jack of all trades, he's a master of one. He embraces his ability to block, which obviously paid off for him in terms of his effectiveness as a football player for Minnesota. He was considered by some evaluators to be one of, if not the best blocking tight end in the nation last year.”

Although Kieft earned his stripes as a blocking specialist at the University of Minnesota, the Bucs made a point of throwing the ball in his direction quite a bit during OTA’s this summer, which is something we took note of here at BucsGameday, as we had eyes on the ground to witness it firsthand. That said, I wouldn’t expect much from Kieft in the passing game as a rookie but I absolutely expect the team to try and capitalize on their late-round draft investment, and use his blocking prowess to their advantage in certain packages on offense right away.

Codey McElroy

McElroy has been with the Bucs since he joined their practice squad early in the 2019 season. Although he has dressed for the Buccaneers before, and even registered a thirty-yard reception from Jameis Winston in his first season in Tampa, he has spent the vast majority of his time in a vicious cycle of being waived, then re-signed to the practice squad, then waived again. McElroy has an extremely interesting athletic background, where he excelled in basketball, baseball, and eventually football. Unfortunately, his lack of experience as an NFL tight end makes his chance of producing in any capacity for the Buccaneers this season a major long shot.

Veteran Free Agents:

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, Gronkowski’s decision to retire at this point of the offseason has left them with a limited number of options to consider as far as free agents go. Here are four veteran free agent tight ends that I would consider to be the most appealing options for the Bucs based on their talent, experience, and the team's immediate need at the position.

Kyle Rudolph

Rudolph is a veteran tight end who has proven adequate as both a receiver and a blocker. Although he never truly excelled in either area as an NFL player — like many thought he would — he is absolutely capable of stepping into a new offensive scheme, and being effective in his role. Rudolph is the opposite of flashy, but that could be what makes him appealing to the Bucs.

Jared Cook

Jared Cook is a player that Bucs fans should be very familiar with. Despite his age, he’s proven to be a serviceable receiving option with decent straight-away speed. He’s had some pretty big games in recent memory but Bucs fans probably remember him most for the fumble he lost at the hands of Antoine Winfield Jr. in the Divisional Round playoff game vs. the Bucs two seasons ago. Despite once being a premier blocking tight end, the current version of Cook leaves something to be desired in that area. Still, he’s a big body, he’s athletic, he’s a veteran, and he can catch the football.

Jimmy Graham

Once upon a time, Jimmy Graham was quite possibly the most dominant red zone threat in the NFL. During a four-year span in New Orleans between 2011-2014, Graham accounted for 46 receiving touchdowns and over 4,000 yards receiving. His reign as the supreme pass-catching tight end in the NFL proved to be relatively short-lived, though. Graham has accounted for just 34 touchdowns in the seven seasons since. There's no doubt the statistical production is underwhelming compared to that incredibly high bar he established earlier in his career, but when you take a closer look, Graham still has good hands, ideal size, and just enough athleticism to get the job done. In fact, he managed to haul in eight touchdowns in 2020, despite playing within Matt Nagy's inept offensive scheme for Chicago.

Eric Ebron

Ebron is the youngest of the four free agent options I’ve brought up. Once considered an elite tight end prospect, he never quite lived up to the hype that was created based on his tantalizing physical abilities when he entered the league as the 10th overall pick in 2014. That said, he’s had some decent years in the league, including a 13 TD season for the Colts in 2018. Although he’s coming off a serious injury, there’s a chance that playing alongside Tom Brady would help to unleash some of the potential that’s been lying dormant for the majority of his career.

Trade Options:

Trade options? A trade is an option. That's about as deep as I'm going to dive into that.

I'm sure that since being informed of Gronkowski's retirement, Jason Licht and his staff have been working the phone lines as if it were draft week, exploring every avenue that exists in relation to a potential trade for a tight end. I just don't see much point in speculating on who that player might be. As it stands, all of the top tight ends in the league are (for the most part) satisfied with their current roles, and being paid more than the Buccaneers could take on.

After what he's already accomplished this offseason, I solemnly swear that I will never count Jason Licht out when it comes to acquiring valuable assets from an area that seems scarce on the surface. I'm still trying to come to grips with how he managed to pry Shaq Mason from the Patriots for a fifth-round pick earlier this offseason.

Licht always has a plan. And whatever his plan is regarding the tight end position for the Bucs, it will need to start taking shape sooner rather than later. Because after so many months of speculation regarding Gronk's intentions to return, his final decision leaves the Bucs with a glaring hole at the tight end position. And for the record, I don't think it's a matter of if, but instead how and when Jason Licht and his staff choose to fill it.

