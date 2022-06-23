Ndamukong Suh On Tampa Bay Buccaneers Return: 'Bucs Are Out of the Picture'

Super Bowl Champion and NFL free agent dove into his playing future with the crew of ESPN's NFL Live.

Most of us gave up all hope of Ndamukong Suh returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once the signing of defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was made official in early June.

But there's a difference between assuming, and the finality of knowing.

After Suh's appearance on ESPN's NFL Live on Monday , it appears the assumptions are more realistic than most will want to accept.

"I'm not going to have any breaking news today," Suh said early in his stint as a guest analyst on the show. "I'm just here to enjoy myself...excited, really, just to understand where I could potentially be. Looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but excited to look at all the other options."

Of course, as Adam Schefter pointed out shortly after, that revelation from Suh's mouth was in fact breaking news of sorts.

So if Suh really isn't going to play for Tampa Bay again, what went wrong?

Well, it sounds like another assumption we've been making this offseason was at least partially to do with this result: Money.

Suh didn't come out and say the Bucs didn't offer him enough of it, but as the crew went through potentially landing spots the cash hurdle came up several times, including when asked about a reunion in Los Angeles with the defending Super Bowl Champions.

"It could," Suh said about a possible return to the Rams happening. "I mean, I don't know if their cap is going to allow something like that to happen...Although I did have a great conversation with (Stan) Kroenke the other day. I still have affinity for that organization."

Money issues aside, Suh made it clear he wants to continue playing. Even as he tries on a future role in television, a path so many have gone down following their playing days.

"Of course," said Suh when asked if he still wanted to play. "I think I've got a lot of great talent left in my engine and people have felt that before."

Tom Brady hasn't had to worry about feeling that talent Suh brings to the field for the past two seasons.

But if Suh returns to Los Angeles, that exact scenario would emerge in Week 9 when they visit the Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.

Two other teams were brought up as potential landing spots as well. One being the Los Angeles Chargers - again, money was a principal issue with the idea - and the Las Vegas Raiders, who Suh pointed out have the advantage of no state taxes.

"I like it to be honest with you," Suh said about the idea of joining the Las Vegas Raiders defense. "Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day. It's an interesting opportunity for sure...that AFC West is very very tough...you get out of that you're almost destined to get to the Super Bowl."

It wouldn't be the first time Bucs fans saw a talented defensive lineman leave and join the Raiders, although this time around it wouldn't hurt as much as it did before, I imagine.

Regardless of money, roster, or whether or not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the schedule, Suh made it abundantly clear what he's after when joining a squad for the 2022 NFL Season.

"(To) Play football (and) have an opportunity to go win another ring."

