Bucs' GM Jason Licht comments on Rob Gronkowski's retirement

By Caleb Skinner
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht commented on Rob Gronkowski's shocking decision earlier this week.

Rob Gronkowski took to his Instagram account to officially announce his retirement from football on Tuesday. The sports world immediately took notice with a flood of appreciation across social media outlets. Gronk loved playing for the Buccaneers as well as being involved with the Tampa Bay community. He had a great relationship with the higher brass of the organization as well as the teammates in the locker room.

One of those relationships was with Bucs' General Manager Jason Licht, who had nothing but great things to say about the former tight end.

Like Jason Licht said, it is hard to fathom a player of Gronk's stature retiring when he is still playing at such a high level. But, at the end of the day the organization and all those associated with the team can only be grateful for what he was able to do in his short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is one of the most respected players in the league and perhaps the greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL. Licht acknowledges how much Gronkowski's team-first approach and his attitude are what will truly define his career rather than the numbers he was able to put up.

Gronk helped the Buccaneers reestablish a culture that makes players want to come and play for them. A Super Bowl win in his first season with the team and dealing with injuries, he went through it all during his time in Tampa Bay. From the top-down, Gronk will be respected and appreciated for all that he brought to the Bucs.

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

