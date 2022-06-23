ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Watch: Riddle tries (and fails) to play hockey goalie against onion ring shot by NBA prospect

By Nick Tylwalk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

An unbelievable athlete, Riddle could likely have been a star in numerous sports. Alas, ice hockey, and playing goalie in particular, probably isn’t one of them.

The King of Bros found that out the hard way as part of a segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” As the name suggests, Audience Suggestion Box has the host address requests from the show’s audience, usually the more ridiculous, the better.

In this case, someone pointed out to Fallon that this week features the NHL Final and the NBA Draft, and WWE is gearing up for Money in the Bank on July 2. On top of that, June 22 was National Onion Ring Day.

What do all those things have in common? For most people, not much. For Fallon, that meant he wanted to see if an NBA draft pick could shoot an onion ring like a hockey puck and get it past a WWE Superstar.

Enter Riddle, playing goalie, and NBA prospect Jalen Williams, a likely first-round pick on Thursday evening. Hilarity ensues, mostly because Williams only needed one shot of a possible three.

Props to Riddle for coming out in what is more or less his ring gear and doing his bit where he flips his slides into the crowd. Someone needs to work on having him cover his five-hole, though in fairness, no one even gave him leg pads.

No word on whether anyone ate the other two onion rings or if Riddle invited Williams to try his hand at pro wrestling, but we can always dream.

