ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Merit-based admissions return to San Francisco's Lowell High after school board vote

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzJLr_0gJN9HGs00

SAN FRANCISCO – Lowell High School will return to academic-based admissions, the San Francisco Board of Education decided Wednesday evening in a 4-3 vote.

The board's decision restores merit-based admissions for the 2023-24 school year at Lowell, which had been suspended during the pandemic in favor of lottery-based admissions.

The board had decided in early 2021 to make the lottery-based admissions permanent, but a Superior Court judge ruled late last year that the board had violated California's open meeting law. The judge's ruling came too late for the 2022 academic year.

The board's vote on Wednesday turned down a recommendation from Superintendent Vince Matthews to keep the lottery system in place for another year.

Under the merit-based admissions policy, students applying to Lowell must meet designated grade point average and standardized test score criteria to qualify for any of the three "bands" for admission.

The application window for Lowell will open in early October and close in mid-December.

The board also approved creation of a task force to examine admissions policies, and to gather input and provide recommendations to improve the district's high schools.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Dyke march roars back to life in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Dyke March marked its 30th anniversary Saturday, returning to the streets of the Mission for the first time in two years. Thousands turned out to celebrate unity and the lesbian community. The crowd cheered on several bikers as they kicked off the march in the Mission District at 18th and Dolores Streets.   Thousands more danced and enjoyed Dolores Park after a quiet two-year break."I'm so excited, I waited two years to wear this bustier, so I'm happy. I come out here every year," said Gabrielle Jones of Oakland.  "It just means a lot to be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Some Bay Area faith leaders celebrate the end of Roe

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) -- Members of Silicon Valley Reformed Baptist Church celebrated after learning the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe. vs. Wade on Friday. They were joined by other religious communities around the Bay Area who hope one day to ban abortions in California. "We recognize we live in polarized times. We recognize that we live in difficult times," said Pastor Brian Garcia with the church. "The work that we have been doing has been bearing fruit and has been, in fact, successful."While anti-abortion-rights advocates have long hoped for the Roe v. Wade to be overturned as a first step toward...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland photographer puts images of California decline on billboards around state

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Some say California is dying, submerged in a housing crisis and devastated by year-round wildfires.An Oakland-based photographer just paid for billboards in Oakland to highlight the crises California faces. He's displaying his own photos on the billboards."I've been shooting my whole life, since I was 15," said photographer Thomas Broening. "When I'm shooting, I'm looking for something out of the ordinary."He's traveled around the world for his work and says there's no place better than California."I love California. I raised four children here," he said.But he says that, in the past decade, the Golden...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pride Weekend in San Francisco kicks off with family-friendly block party

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- An organization representing merchants in San Francisco's Castro District hosted a family block party on Saturday as Pride weekend began. The event showed that celebrating LGBT equality can include everyone of all ages and while helping businesses as they continue their recovery from the pandemic. "We didn't know this family zone was happening," said Rebecca Poretsky, a parent who attended the event with her partner and child. "It's a heavy weekend and heavy news and it feels extra important to celebrate."Porestsky and her partner Stace Dubin felt they had to acknowledge the decision by the U.S. Supreme...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Education
San Francisco, CA
Education
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Planned Parenthood readies facilities for post-Roe influx

SAN FRANCISCO -- Abortion providers like Planned Parenthood in California say they were already increasing their resources to accommodate the growing demand from patients out of state before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.Officials say the decision will definitely create more of a challenge for their clinics. "Whether we can handle that capacity no matter what we do, yeah, we're worried about that," said Stacy Cross, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.Planned Parenthood Mar Monte serves patients in California and Nevada, including Oakland, the South Bay, and the Peninsula. It is the largest...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Pride stage shut down after person sprays chemical into crowd

SAN FRANCISCO -- Organizers from San Francisco LGBT Pride tweeted at 7:34 p.m. Sunday the group shut down a musical performance on the Kaiser Permanente main stage early at Sunday's Pride celebration after they said someone near the stage sprayed Mace into the crowd."Although no one was harmed, it was not a pleasant experience," the tweet said, confirming what was said at the time on stage. "We decided to cut the performance short in the interest of safety."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART and SF Muni prep for San Francisco Pride Parade service

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART and SF Muni will be providing special service to help people get to and from the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade Sunday.BART plans to increase service to accommodate the increased number of people in the system attending the parade.BART will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, running five-line service until 8 p.m. with additional special event trains as ridership warrants. After 8 p.m., BART will run 3-line service. BART anticipates full service on all lines. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale Streets, which is closest to the Embarcadero Station. The procession ends at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFUSD school board votes to leave Washington mural on display

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The San Francisco Unified School District board of trustees voted Wednesday to remove the veil covering a George Washington campus mural from the 1930s that critics say is racist and degrading in its depiction of Black and Native American people.The board's 4-3 vote Wednesday followed a court's ruling in a lawsuit that the school board's original decision violated state law, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.Board members did not comment on their votes.The mural was painted in 1936 at George Washington High School by Victor Arnautoff, one of the foremost muralists in the San Francisco area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Highschool#Lowell High School#Superior Court
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds join 'People's March' alternative to SF Pride parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- As San Francisco resumed its joyful Pride parade after a two-year pandemic hiatus, another event, blocks away, honored the spirit of the original Pride movement.Most people are familiar with the Pride parade on San Francisco's Market Street but, in 1970 -- one year after the Stonewall riots -- the precursor to Pride began with an angry protest march along Polk Street. On Sunday, several hundred people took part in the "People's March," an event that began during the pandemic following the murder of George Floyd."This is how it started," said co-founder Juanita MORE! "We knew we...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Post-parade Pride party continues into the night

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Following Sunday's San Francisco Pride parade, the party continued into the night in the Castro District.People were bursting with joy and excitement on the streets and sidewalks. It wasn't hard to spot colorful displays of Pride and rainbows in every form. "Celebratin' us openly being gay and lesbian and queers and whatever we want to be," said Coco Jones of Berkeley. "Today is about equality and being around people just like me." "It's kind of magical. It's like everything that you dream of for pride is kind of back now which, after not having that for two years, has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFMTA Transportation Director Jeffrey Tumlin feels responsibility to LGBTQ community

San Francisco isn't shy about celebrating Pride, but when they were looking for a new transit director, they wanted someone who could usher in an entirely new transportation culture for the City. But the man they chose also broke barriers in the social culture, as well. It may be a sign of how far we've come that when Mayor London Breed introduced Jeffrey Tumlin as San Francisco's new Transportation Director, the fact that he is gay was almost an afterthought... "...He will be joining the City as a long-time resident of Noe Valley," said Mayor Breed at the news...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area rallies held Friday protest U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion

SAN FRANCISCO -- Planned rallies and demonstrations were held across the Bay Area Friday to protest the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade thereby ending constitutional protection for abortion. In San Francisco, a vocal rally was held at the Civic Center where hundreds of people gathered to protest the Supreme Court's ruling."All the women around me today, just coming together, I feel the energy and I'm friggin' pi**ed!" said Sahar Nayrama."You can have your beliefs on what is moral but you can't impose those on other people," said Daniel Joseph.The Planned Parenthood of Northern California was one of the organizers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS San Francisco

Demonstrators march in San Jose to protest end of Roe v Wade

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- On the day following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, thousands of people arrived at San Jose City Hall for a protest march. The march down Santa Clara Street didn't have the usual police escort and, whether they had permission or not to be there, those who showed up were in no mood to ask for it."We're not going to let the Supreme Court tell us what to do with our bodies and our futures," said Sabina Wildman with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which co-organized the demonstration. "This is exactly how...
CBS San Francisco

Power returning to Stanford University campus after 3 days of outages

STANFORD – The Stanford University campus is returning to normal operations after a three-day power outage led to the cancellation of summer classes and other events.According to a Pacific Gas & Electric spokesperson, impacted customers in San Mateo County and the Stanford campus were back on normal grid operations by 4 p.m. Friday, allowing customers to return to their usual power source."We understand how disruptive it is to be without power and apologize for the inconvenience," the utility said.Power to the campus became disrupted Tuesday afternoon as the Edgewood Fire broke out in the Emerald Hills neighborhood near Redwood City....
CBS San Francisco

Mayor Breed tests positive for COVID-19, will not attend SF LGBTQ Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed tested positive for COVID-19 this week, forcing her to cancel her plans to attend the SF LGBTQ Pride parade, according to a statement from her office released Wednesday.Her office said Breed, who was vaccinated for coronavirus, feels well and was conducting meetings from home. The announcement also included that she will not be attending any upcoming events, which would include LGBTQ Pride parade. The decision follows the city's COVID protocol from the department of public health, which requires that anyone who tests positive isolate for five days at home. Breed missing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area women recount abortion ordeals, fear worst in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

SAN FRANCISCO – Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is being called a major legal setback for women's reproductive rights. Three women impacted by abortion told KPIX 5 they are now terrified for other women who may need them."It's as if America has rolled back the clock this morning to an unsafe, terrifying age. This cannot stand," said Meg Jordan, a registered nurse and a professor. Jordan had a legal abortion post-Roe when she was 26-years-old, but she has also seen the bad old days of back alley abortions under the veil of secrecy. "I can't imagine the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland's Uhuru Furniture store furnishing pride in Grand Lake community

OAKLAND -- Uhuru Furniture and Collectables' mission has been serving the Grand Lake community in Oakland for 33 years. The resale furniture store aims to put power in the hands of the community, furnishing change for certain communities. "I can't tell you what this place has meant to me! Not only the mission, but the pieces you get here. I'm a staging designer," said Jacqueline Brown. Brown has been a regular at Uhuru for 30 years, about as along as the shop as been open. She's been staging homes for sale says it's been her go-to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD pumps up presence to protect Pride events

SAN FRANCISCO - Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack San Francisco this weekend to celebrate Pride and attend the Pride parade, and the SFPD is taking extra steps to ensure that those events are safe.The police department said given recent incidents targeting the LGBTQ community locally and across the country, there will be heavy police presence. While they said there are no credible threats targeting this weekend's Pride events, they will be deploying more uniformed and plain clothes officers to keep the celebration safe."I counted 10 policemen out here on the corner this morning," said Jim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Developer drops North Concord BART housing project without explanation

CONCORD -- A 360-unit housing development planned for the North Concord BART station has stalled after the developer cancelled the project with no explanation.  There is speculation the move may have something to do with what's happening on the other side of the fence.Two years ago, BART chose a large, multi-national company called Brookfield Residential to develop the vast parking lot of the North Concord Station into a 360-unit transit village with a quarter of the homes reserved for affordable housing. It was recently revealed that -- back in April -- Brookfield sent a letter to BART terminating their involvement with...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County lifts latest indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases decline

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Three weeks after implementing an indoor mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases, health officials in Alameda County said the requirement will be dropped as of Saturday, June 25.In a written statement, the Alameda County Health Services Agency cited several metrics behind ending the mandate. Officials said cases have peaked and are continuing to decline, with case rates improving among each of the county's largest racial and ethnic groups. Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations have stabilized, even though they remain at an elevated level. As of Thursday, the county moved from a "high" COVID-19 community level to "moderate", according...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy