ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Flagler, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Crescent Lake and the St. Johns River from Palatka southward, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER...SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN MARION AND PUTNAM COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andalusia, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Palatka, Bunnell, Crescent City, Interlachen, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Lake Delancy, Fruitland and Melrose Landing. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gilchrist County in northern Florida Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near High Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Trenton, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Trenton, Bell, Alachua, High Springs, Archer, Fort White, University Of Florida, Newberry and La Crosse. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marion and central Putnam Counties through 200 PM EDT At 130 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hollister, or near Palatka, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palatka, Interlachen, Pomona Park, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Lake Delancy, Fruitland, Melrose Landing, Orange Springs and Bardin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Grady, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Southern Grady County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tallahassee, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Tallahassee, Havana, Midway, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Attapulgus, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody, Wakulla Springs, Florence, Laingkat, Calvary and Tallahassee Mall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
City
Baker, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
County
Union County, FL
State
Florida State
County
Gilchrist County, FL
County
Clay County, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Hamilton County, FL
County
Suwannee County, FL
County
Marion County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
County
Baker County, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
State
Georgia State
County
Columbia County, FL
County
Bradford County, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County in south central Georgia Central Berrien County in south central Georgia Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Northern Brooks County in south central Georgia Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sparks, or 7 miles northwest of Adel, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Omega, Lenox, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, New Lois, Massee, Greggs, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Allenville, Cottle and Cook Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Bradford, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Bradford; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bradford County in northern Florida Northeastern Alachua County in northern Florida South central Union County in northern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 304 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Worthington Spring, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Melrose, Worthington Spring, Alachua, Worthington Springs, Beasley, New River, Orange Heights and Sampson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Suwannee County in northern Florida Southwestern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 318 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Live Oak, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Live Oak, Suwannee Springs, Wellborn, Mcalpin, Newburn and Houston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Marion County in northern Florida * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Silver Springs Shores, or near Lynne, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ocala, Lynne, Santos, Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff, Silver Springs Shores and Belleview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Trout#Coastal Flagler#Coastal Nassau#Eastern Clay#Eastern Marion#Eastern Putnam#Inland Flagler#Inland Nassau#Western Clay#Western Putnam Heat
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND FAYETTE MONTGOMERY IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, EDWARDSVILLE, LITCHFIELD, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, AND VANDALIA.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; Miner; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HANSON HUTCHINSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MINER MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy