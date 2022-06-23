Heat Advisory issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gilchrist County in northern Florida Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near High Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Trenton, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Trenton, Bell, Alachua, High Springs, Archer, Fort White, University Of Florida, Newberry and La Crosse. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO