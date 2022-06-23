ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

Heat Advisory issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County in south central Georgia Central Berrien County in south central Georgia Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Northern Brooks County in south central Georgia Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sparks, or 7 miles northwest of Adel, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Omega, Lenox, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, New Lois, Massee, Greggs, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Allenville, Cottle and Cook Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Grady, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Southern Grady County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tallahassee, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Tallahassee, Havana, Midway, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Attapulgus, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody, Wakulla Springs, Florence, Laingkat, Calvary and Tallahassee Mall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gilchrist County in northern Florida Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near High Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Trenton, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Trenton, Bell, Alachua, High Springs, Archer, Fort White, University Of Florida, Newberry and La Crosse. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Suwannee County in northern Florida Southwestern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 318 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Live Oak, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Live Oak, Suwannee Springs, Wellborn, Mcalpin, Newburn and Houston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL

