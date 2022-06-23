ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Canyon IB alum shines at University of Arizona

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
My Duyen Tran, a member of the Willow Canyon High School International Baccalaureate class of 2018 was highlighted in the senior spotlight at the The University of Arizona College of Science commencement ceremony for going above and beyond.

My Duyen plans to apply to medical school after graduating.

Willow Canyon High School is the only campus in the Dysart Unified School District offering the International Baccalaureate program. The campus is at 17901 W. Lundberg St., in Srprise.

