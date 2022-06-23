ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles’ Austin Hays hits for unforgettable, historic cycle: ‘Epic night’

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE — Four at-bats, four hits, one unforgettable cycle in just six innings of work.

“Beyond unbelievable. An epic night,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said after Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle.

Hays completed the feat with a sixth-inning double in the midst of a steady shower and shortly before play was halted for good in Baltimore’s 7-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Hays pulled it off while batting leadoff in place of Cedric Mullins, who was given the night off. Facing Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin, Hays got an infield single in the first inning, hit a solo shot in the third and tripled in the fourth.

That seemingly left the 26-year-old outfielder plenty of time to tack on the double that would enable him to join Hall of Fame members Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr. in the Orioles record book.

But a heavy rain threatened to end the game in the middle of the fifth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcKHV_0gJN1G6T00
Austin Hays belts a double in the sixth inning to complete the cycle during the Orioles’ 7-0 rain-shortened win over the Nationals.
Getty Images

“We came inside and it became unclear if we were going to finish the game or not,” Hays said. “I wasn’t sure with more rain coming if I was going to get the opportunity.”

Although play resumed after a 44-minute delay, not long after that it started raining again. It was coming down hard in the sixth when Hays completed the cycle with a double to center off Steve Cishek.

Single.
Home run.
Triple.
Double.

Let's take a look at @TheAustinHaysss ' historic night! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zM3NkHCz54

— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 23, 2022

“It was crazy. I was definitely thinking about it,” Hays said. “I was thinking about getting a slider that was hanging over the middle of the plate. Sure enough, Cishek hung a slider right there.”

As he stood in the rain, Hays smiled broadly while standing at second base.

“It was a really cool feeling,” he said. “Goosebumps hit me right as I was touching second base.”

Play was halted again after Baltimore’s four-run sixth, and the tarp never came off.

The last Baltimore player to hit for the cycle was Jonathan Villar against the Yankees on Aug. 5, 2019. Before that, Robinson, Ripken, Aubrey Huff, and Felix Pie did it.

Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini also homered for the Orioles, who earned a split of the two-game interleague series between neighboring rivals.

Corbin (3-10) gave up three runs and seven hits over four innings. He has allowed two homers in each of his last three starts and is toting a lofty 6.60 ERA.

After Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI double in the first inning, Corbin worked a perfect second. But Hays opened the third with a blast to left field on an 0-2 count and slipped the team’s “home run chain” around his neck after reaching the dugout.

Two batters later, Hays handed the chain to Santander, who drilled a 3-0 pitch over the center-field wall.

Baltimore starter Tyler Wells (5-4) got the win with five shutout innings, recording the final out just before the initial rain delay. Wells allowed only three hits but issued a season-high four walks. Still, it was the 13th straight start in which he limited the opposition to three runs or fewer.

“It’s a pretty special night,” Wells said. “Obviously, the big story is Hays.”

Nick Vespi pitched the sixth to earn his first career save.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Huff
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Brooks Robinson
Person
Steve Cishek
Person
Cal Ripken Jr.
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Jonathan Villar
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy