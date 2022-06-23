ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Oak, NC

Brannan's desire to help their school

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfSLo_0gJN0pal00

Colton and O’Ryan Brannan are on a mission to help their school – White Oak Elementary – by donating much needed supplies.

The siblings are in their second year of hosting special “supply drives,” with the goal of enriching the community around them.

Last year, Colton and O’Ryan collected over $500 worth of monetary donations for the Tri-County Animal Shelter. This year, they have chosen White Oak for all of the hard work that the staff does every year.

The pair’s mother, Joy Gainey, said that the charity efforts began last year when the family was planning Colton’s birthday, which is June 17. He brainstormed an idea to invite his sister’s class to his birthday party, which morphed into an “end of the year party” for everyone.

Last year’s inaugural party was a huge success. Just one week after it wrapped up, Colton and O’Ryan began planning for this year, with White Oak in mind.

“They want to do more for their school,” Gainey said. “My son’s focus is getting headphones for them, because when his broke halfway through the year his teacher let him use a pair to get through to the end.”

O’Ryan’s focus, on the other hand, is the school’s clothes closet.

“When she asked why they needed clothes,” Gainey said, “I explained that some families have other expenses and kids grow way too fast to keep up. She said that clothes are definitely the most important, because she doesn’t want any kid to go to school with no clothes.”

This year, the siblings hosted their end of year party on June 4. On the invitation, a list of suggested donations for White Oak was listed, but they were not required.

Turnout at the party was great, although Colton and O’Ryan seemed disappointed that not a lot of donations were given, according to their mother.

“I explained to them that not everyone can donate and at least everyone had a great time,” Gainey said. “Colton and O’Ryan are both determined that they can do more to help the school.”

The donations they did receive, however, were presented to White Oak Principal Michelle Newsome on June 8. They included a few rolls of paper towels, containers of Lysol wipes, two girls tees, a new pair of headphones and $30 in cash for supplies.

O’Ryan recalled a Chowan Herald edition from April where her class was on the front page. Colton then asked if their mother could contact the newspaper to “get the word out” about the school’s needs.

“Colton and O’Ryan are both amazing kids and, as their mom, I’m so proud of them,” Gainey said. “At age six and seven they are so selfless. They refuse to be defeated because they know they can do more.”

Gainey suggested the idea of local businesses and churches donating some supplies for the upcoming school year and potentially even sponsoring a class for headphones or individual students for the clothes closet.

The Chowan Herald reached out to White Oak Counselor Katie Milligan for a more comprehensive breakdown of what the school could use more of.

Milligan was eager to share and provided a list of appreciated goods:

Sizes 4T to 14 in boys and girls underwear;Girls leggings;Boys sweatpants;Childrens pants of all kinds;Paper towels; andClorox wipes.

Milligan emphasized that underwear and pants are constantly a “huge need” at the school’s clothes closet, as those items cannot come back to the school after they are used for a student.

In addition of course, Colton and O’Ryan encourage headphone donations. However, not earbud headphones, but rather the traditional over-the-ear headphones.

The target date for this year’s “supply drive” is the first day of school in August.

Gainey said that donations can be dropped off at Four Corners Store in Tyner, with the blessing from owner Mary Nixon. Gainey can also pick up donations herself if needed.

If an individual, business, church or organization is interested in donating to Colton and O’Ryan’s cause for White Oak, please contact Katie Milligan at kmilligan@ecps.k12.nc.us or Joy Gainey at (757) 681-2967 or joygainey2@gmail.com.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

Comments / 0

 

