People deserved better than council's statue vote...

To the editor:

The Visit Edenton website proclaims the recognition of our first colonial capital as “the prettiest small town in the South.” Photos and videos highlight historic buildings and landscapes and remind us why visitors come, why people stay and why Edenton makes us proud. Yet there is one landmark, a Confederate statue towering over the foot of Broad Street, that does not make an appearance, even once, on the town website. Why?

In June 2020, Mayor Jimmy Stallings and the Town Council recognized in their Statement on Solidarity that we “must grow and change as a society.” Edenton responded! Community members met to reconcile past racial differences, people protested peacefully, and folks submitted opinions printed in the Chowan Herald.

Yet what to do with the twenty-six foot tall Confederate Memorial Monument? Edenton Town Council’s Human Relations Commission gathered documents and produced a report, available online, in August 2021. Their report explained that the statue was erected in the early 1900’s to express and reinforce White supremacy campaigns. It was concluded the monument must be moved and a location was chosen. The new home for the monument would be a newly envisioned park adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery. This is a thoughtful and considered choice.

Last month, I was disappointed to see the Town Council abruptly voted to ignore and dismiss its Commission’s decision and instead agreed to move the monument to another area of prominence! The Council chose a new central location at the corner of Court Street and Queen Street: the Chowan County Veterans Memorial. In this scenario, a controversial Confederate monument would accompany memorials to honorable Veterans of foreign wars who defended and died for our one united nation.

If the residents of Edenton were not aware they have good reason. The Town Council voted before the Chowan Herald had time to report on the sudden change in location plans. In fact, the resolution wasn’t even read aloud at the meeting; and the public was not given a chance to comment before the vote was taken.

The community deserves to know why the solid recommendation by the Human Relations Commission is now being dismissed. Town leaders have suggested a variety of reasons; including delay due to a different pending monument case in Winston-Salem or citing a 2015 state law that may not apply. No certain reasons have been given.

People also deserve to see the data to understand the new recommendation. If the town is going to achieve the promised growth and positive change, the voices of the future in the community, especially the Black community, need to be heard.

Let me leave you with the eloquent words of Dr. King, which were also included in the June 2020 statement by Mayor Stallings and the Town Council, “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

The Town Council then concluded their letter by stating “there are challenges in Edenton that we know will generate controversy. But all of us must be brave enough at this moment in time to recognize the need for change.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Jason Kint

Arlington, Va.