ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

People deserved better than council's statue vote...

Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

To the editor:

The Visit Edenton website proclaims the recognition of our first colonial capital as “the prettiest small town in the South.” Photos and videos highlight historic buildings and landscapes and remind us why visitors come, why people stay and why Edenton makes us proud. Yet there is one landmark, a Confederate statue towering over the foot of Broad Street, that does not make an appearance, even once, on the town website. Why?

In June 2020, Mayor Jimmy Stallings and the Town Council recognized in their Statement on Solidarity that we “must grow and change as a society.” Edenton responded! Community members met to reconcile past racial differences, people protested peacefully, and folks submitted opinions printed in the Chowan Herald.

Yet what to do with the twenty-six foot tall Confederate Memorial Monument? Edenton Town Council’s Human Relations Commission gathered documents and produced a report, available online, in August 2021. Their report explained that the statue was erected in the early 1900’s to express and reinforce White supremacy campaigns. It was concluded the monument must be moved and a location was chosen. The new home for the monument would be a newly envisioned park adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery. This is a thoughtful and considered choice.

Last month, I was disappointed to see the Town Council abruptly voted to ignore and dismiss its Commission’s decision and instead agreed to move the monument to another area of prominence! The Council chose a new central location at the corner of Court Street and Queen Street: the Chowan County Veterans Memorial. In this scenario, a controversial Confederate monument would accompany memorials to honorable Veterans of foreign wars who defended and died for our one united nation.

If the residents of Edenton were not aware they have good reason. The Town Council voted before the Chowan Herald had time to report on the sudden change in location plans. In fact, the resolution wasn’t even read aloud at the meeting; and the public was not given a chance to comment before the vote was taken.

The community deserves to know why the solid recommendation by the Human Relations Commission is now being dismissed. Town leaders have suggested a variety of reasons; including delay due to a different pending monument case in Winston-Salem or citing a 2015 state law that may not apply. No certain reasons have been given.

People also deserve to see the data to understand the new recommendation. If the town is going to achieve the promised growth and positive change, the voices of the future in the community, especially the Black community, need to be heard.

Let me leave you with the eloquent words of Dr. King, which were also included in the June 2020 statement by Mayor Stallings and the Town Council, “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

The Town Council then concluded their letter by stating “there are challenges in Edenton that we know will generate controversy. But all of us must be brave enough at this moment in time to recognize the need for change.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Jason Kint

Arlington, Va.

Comments / 0

Related
deltanews.tv

Greenville council rescinds parks "suspension".

Greenville city leaders ended their so-called "suspension" of the entire Parks and Recreation Department of city government late Friday, as the city's parks commission accepted the resignation of Greenville Parks Director Corey Holmes. The move comes as Little League and other sports were set to get underway on Monday. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Home ownership is a desire for many people, but as the housing market continues to climb and inflation hurts the wallets of first time buyers, some people never get the chance. For one Eastern Carolina woman that is not the case anymore. With the average price of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Southern Shores, joined by 5 other entities, files Amicus brief in Mid-Currituck Bridge case

(Town of Southern Shores) On June 23, the Town of Southern Shores announced that it had filed an Amicus Curiae (friend of the court) brief in the ongoing litigation over the Mid-Currituck Bridge on June 13. It is joined in that filing by the Town of Duck, Currituck County, Dare County Tourism Board, Duck Community and Business Alliance and Currituck Chamber of Commerce.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
13News Now

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney one of 83 elected prosecutors who say they refuse to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions

NORFOLK, Va. — After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, rolling back federal abortion protection, Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said he is one of 85 elected prosecutors who will not prosecute abortion cases. "As the Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Norfolk, our chief minister of...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edenton, NC
Government
City
Council, NC
City
Edenton, NC
WITN

Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers. Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams...
WINTERVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Pasquotank County gets $4.5M offer for Sentara Medical site in Kitty Hawk, bidder seeks major housing development

Pasquotank County has received a $4.5 million dollar offer from a housing developer to purchase the Kitty Hawk property it owns at 5200 N. Croatan Highway that was formerly the Sentara Medical Center. And while that deal requires additional steps before being consummated, the town of Kitty Hawk, which offered $2.7 million for the property, appears to have fallen short in its effort to buy it.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Possible NC approval of medical marijuana use stirs discussion

Following the North Carolina Senate’s approval to legalize medical marijuana in the state, East Carolina University faculty and local business owners in Greenville, NC, discuss the possible approval of medical marijuana, and its use and benefits. Recently, the NC Senate approved a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Visit Edenton#Confederate#The Town Council#Solidarity
outerbanksvoice.com

“This has been a good run”

KHES Principal Greg Florence retires after 33 years in education. For Dr. Greg Florence, principal of Kitty Hawk Elementary School, after 33 years in education, it’s time to retire. “This has been this has been a good run. Thirty-three years, fifteen years of it in this office,” he said.
KITTY HAWK, NC
chowan.edu

Halifax County School Students Takeover Chowan University

Over 350 Halifax County Public School (HCPS) students, from elementary to high school, visited Chowan University on Wednesday, June 22nd. Dr. Mitchell Henke coordinated the visit with Dr. Tyrana Battle, Assistant Superintendent of Halifax County Schools, and other HCPS officials. Dr. Henke created mini-block scheduling for the students, allowing them to attend various activities.
MURFREESBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
outerbanksvoice.com

Mary Morrison Gillam of Camden, June 23

Mary Morrison Gillam, age 43, transitioned from this life on June 23rd at her Camden home surrounded by her beloved husband Dr. Robert Turner Gillam, III and treasured children: Liza, 15; Francie, 12; Bert, 7. Born to Nell and John Morrison, also of Camden, she is further survived by her...
CAMDEN, NC
13News Now

Suffolk shooting leaves two hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 6100 Block of Brookwood Drive in Suffolk Friday night. Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated their wounds and took them to the hospital, the Suffolk Police Department said. Police said 26-year-old Herschel Watkins and 31-year-old Ladonta Myrick ran...
SUFFOLK, VA
WITN

Greenville man nabbed for Washington attempted murder

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested a Greenville man for a shooting that happened last month in Washington. Markis Allen was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenville today, according to Washington police. Allen was wanted for the May 15th shooting on North Market Street that...
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men sustained injuries following a shootout between two groups of people at a Suffolk 7-Eleven Friday evening. According to Suffolk police, they got multiple calls around 10:40 p.m. Friday for shots fired at a 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. Police say the store and […]
SUFFOLK, VA
WITN

Police release name of woman whose body was found along OBX shore

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks have released the name of the woman whose body was found along the shore in the Outer Banks earlier this week. Kill Devil Hills police say they found the body of 37-year-old Megan Perry, of Kill Devil Hills after she went missing in the ocean around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1st Street.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
90
Followers
271
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy