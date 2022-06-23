Edenton council welcomes Coston, says farewell to Poole

Edenton leaders recently welcomed the newest addition to town council – Aaron Coston – while saying goodbye to the outgoing Roscoe Poole Jr. during their June 14 meeting.

Coston, who successfully unseated Poole for the Third Ward council seat, was sworn in by Chowan County Clerk of Superior Court, Mike McArthur. Coston, 30, is now the youngest member on town council.

McArthur also swore in Councilman Elton Bond, who retained his seat while running uncontested in the Fourth Ward. Councilman Craig Miller, who ran unopposed for an at-large seat, was sworn in Monday. He could not be present at the meeting.

Poole reflected on his time as a councilman during the opening invocation and again just before Coston was sworn in. He thanked God for his time to serve and called his tenure a “privilege.”

“I’ve enjoyed being on the council, it was something new in my life and I learned quite a bit,” Poole said shortly before his departure. “We’ve got to come together as a community and understand our responsibility. We should never forget that we have a duty to make things better and not go along with what people are doing. Some things we did and accomplished and some things we didn’t, that doesn’t mean you give up, you keep on trying.”

Poole assured the council that while he will no longer be present at meetings, he will “be there in spirit.”

Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings thanked Poole for his participation during his time on the council.

“He will be missed,” Stallings said. “You have served your constituents well. We look forward to working with our new councilman, Mr. Coston.”

The other councilmen chimed in as well to offer thanks and well wishes to the outgoing Poole.

“I’ve worked with you for two and a half years, your opening prayers are always inspirational, they give me peace,” Councilman Hackney High said. “I appreciate that more than anything, you’re a fine gentleman and I respect you. I am going to miss you and I will wish you well.”

Councilman Sambo Dixon reminded his colleagues that Poole is still a formidable presence, even at his venerable age.

“The amazing thing is that you opened up a new church at your age, you’re out there doing the work,” Dixon said. “This man can do anything.”

Bond noted that Poole has been pastor and thanked him for the lessons learned.

“I have learned a lot from you and learned a lot about my religion. It has been a pleasure serving with you,” Bond said.

Councilman Roger Coleman concluded the personal remarks with his own statement.

“I think the example you set in terms of looking and finding a more hopeful future, as well as starting a church is an example for all of us,” Coleman said. “I think you and your wife have been such a contribution to the community, I thank you.”

After a few final farewells and a handshake with Coston, Poole made his departure with a simple nod of the head.

Coston will be replacing Poole on the Housing Authority, Utilities Committee and Public Works Committee.

At the end of the reorganization, council convened to vote on a new mayor pro-tem.

The sentiment was overwhelmingly in incumbent Elton Bond’s favor. High offered a motion to nominate Bond back to his position, with a second from Dixon. The motion passed unanimously shortly thereafter.

Other business conducted by the board included:

• The board tabled discussion of moving public comment on the agenda to the beginning. It may be discussed at a special meeting on June 27 or in July. Administrative Committee Chair Hackney High said that he would like Miller present to vote and wanted to give Coston a chance to review the proposal.

• The board heard an update to Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2023 draft budget review work session and the proposed CG2 rider for solar customers. More information on the solar rider should be available at the June 27 meeting.

• The board held a public hearing for the proposed FY 2022-2023 budget. No members of the public spoke.

• High asked Town Manager Corey Gooden if it was possible for town staff to consider obtaining a quote for a parking study in downtown Edenton. High cited the upcoming Herringbone restaurant and other projects downtown that may drive parking demand and wanted the town to be prepared for the next 10 years.

• Council heard public comments from three individuals: John Mitchener, Jessie Rivers and Jason Kint. Mitchener wanted the council to consider increasing public comment time. Rivers informed the council about escalating safety concerns at Saturday morning protests at the Confederate monument downtown. Kint, whose family owns the property across from where the monument may be relocated to (East Queen and Court streets), expressed disappointment at the town’s seeming abandonment of Human Relations Commission recommendations, citing council’s “rushing through of a vote” while other issues – such as a beer trolley – are tabled for more thought.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.