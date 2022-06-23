ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville Queen, Captain's Quarters officially reopen

Two staples of Edenton’s tourism economy have finally reopened on West Queen Street.

Granville Queen Inn and Captain’s Quarters Inn – having closed in December of 2021 for renovation – held their grand opening and ribbon cutting on June 10 as part of the rebranded “Edenton Collection.”

The two properties were recently acquired by The Carolina Experience, an LLC formed in 2021, which aims to deliver “concierge-style service at beautiful destinations across the state.”

Some of the renovation work included pulling all of the existing carpet, redoing the hardwood floors, repainting, bringing in new furniture, adding new fixtures and lighting and installing pergolas between the two inns.

A splash of refined elegance and a serving of new life is the result at the newly renovated bed and breakfasts on West Queen.

The innkeeper for both inns is Jeanne Wilson. Bookings have been open as early as April 1 for Captain’s Quarters and May 15 for Granville Queen. There are eight rooms available for guests in each inn.

The history of the inns goes back over a hundred years. Both homes were constructed just after the turn of the 20th century in 1907. By 1989, Granville Queen had opened its doors as a bed and breakfast and Captain’s Quarters followed not long after in 1993.

Speaking on the recent acquisition, Carolina Experience CEO Stephen Hetherington said he “fell in love” with Edenton and “just knew” he wanted to bring the Experience’s brand of hospitality to the community.

“The Carolina Experience is passionate about offering a diverse variety of unique stays in the Carolinas,” Hetherington said. “The opportunity to acquire two exceptional, historic inns in a town as wonderful as Edenton was unparalleled. We are honored to uphold the history and tradition of these two great buildings.”

Carolina Experience Director of Experience Shannon Pearson said that the company is optimistic about the future of the Edenton Collection inns as well as all properties in the Carolina Experience’s portfolio, despite rising inflation, fuel costs and overall economic worry.

“We feel that there is still a desire to travel, specifically regionally, and absolutely to charming, unique communities such as Edenton,” Pearson said. “We are focused on providing certainty in the guest experience and upholding brand standards, so when folks do choose to spend their vacation (or business travel) with us, it is rewarded with the certainty of experience.”

Pearson said that the Experience will continue to “never take guests, or the communities we reside in, for granted” and that management will maintain a “fierce dedication to engagement on all levels, keeping connection and communication strong.”

For direct information or reservations at either Captain’s Quarters or Granville Queen, contact Jeanne Wilson at (252) 377-5094 or at innkeeper@edenton-collection.com.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

