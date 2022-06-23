Independence Day celebration 'up in the air'

The return of Edenton’s 4th of July fireworks in its typical glory may still be up in the air.

The Chowan Edenton Optimist Club, which hosts the annual extravaganza, has been gearing up for their 43rd iteration this upcoming July, the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a recent tragedy elsewhere in the state may be throwing a wrench in their original plans.

Mike McArthur, Optimist Club member, sent out an email on Monday to inform local stakeholders of the update.

On June 10, a fireworks accident in La Grange killed the supplier that Edenton – as well as 15 other regional towns – used for their events. The accident also hospitalized several others.

McArthur said that the Optimist Club’s “plan B” is to utilize smaller, individual mortars. However, to fire said mortars over navigable waters at the waterfront, they need clearance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Clearance for the mortar fire has already been provided by the town of Edenton, local fire marshal and Chowan County Commissioners, McArthur said.

Typical Coast Guard clearance expects a 120 day turnaround for results. However, McArthur noted that Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings, State Sen. Bob Steinburg, State Rep. Ed Goodwin, Chowan Commission Chair Bob Kirby and Congressman Greg Murphy have been working to expedite the Coast Guard’s approval via military liaisons.

McArthur said he is still not 100 percent sure that the fireworks display will happen, but is confident nonetheless in the chances.

“Nothing is set in stone though,” McArthur said. “There is a chance something could fall through and we may not have a show.”

An alternative plan would be to fire the mortars from nearby Hayes Plantation. While McArthur assures the show would be “beautiful,” it would not be as high in the sky as normal, which limits vantage points. For any folks who sit on the shoulders of overpasses along U.S. 17, the fireworks may no longer be visible.

When updates become available, they will be shared. For right now, the 4th of July extravaganza is going ahead as planned, beginning at 4 p.m. on Independence Day at the Edenton waterfront.

