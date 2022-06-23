Bertie librarian Hughes to retire

WINDSOR — Bertie County Library Branch Manager Nancy Hughes has spent the past 36 years as the steward of more than 31,000 pieces of literature, DVDs and other forms of education and entertainment.

Next month, Hughes will retire from the Albemarle Library System, turning the page on her career as she begins a new chapter.

“I am going to work in my yard and do all the things I have wanted to do for the past 36 years,” Hughes said, smiling.

Hughes said she and her brother inherited a small, 50-acre farm in Virginia and she plans to spend some time there.

“We rent the land out to a farmer, but I am going to be spending time there,” she said. “My parents’ home, a log cabin, is on the property.”

Throughout her career Hughes has overseen many changes at the Bertie County Library.

“There were no computers when I began,” she said. “We were dealing with file cards, writing everything out by hand. Today, everything is computerized and streamlined. Which makes it easier, in some respects.”

Hughes also learned how to respond in the aftermath of flooding and natural disasters.

Flooding from Tropical Storm Julia and Hurricane Matthew destroyed the Bertie County Library, Cooperative Extension building and a community building owned by the town of Windsor and used by Bertie County.

In October 2018, through the state-funded disaster recovery grant program, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded Bertie $4.1 million to support the construction of a replacement building to house the library, Cooperative Extension and a community meeting space.

Hughes was pleased to oversee the move from the Lawrence Memorial Public Library where the water rose waist high, destroying hundreds of books, to the new facility which opened a year ago.

Since its ribbon cutting last June, the building that houses the Bertie County Library and North Carolina Cooperative Extension office in Windsor has become community gem.

The building has also become an event center, offering a prep kitchen, conference room, workroom, break area, and a teaching kitchen.

“Between the flooding and COVID, the library had challenges,” said Hughes, adding, ”Things are much better now.”

Hughes, who has seen library members come in as toddlers and grow into adulthood, claims her husband told her that when it was time to retire she “would know.”

“He was right,” she said. “I know now’s the time to go. I am going to be doing some traveling. I want to go to British Columbia and do a lot of reading.”

Library Assistant Ryann Bryant will become the new Bertie County Library branch manager upon Hughes’ retirement.