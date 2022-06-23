Planning is important, but prayer is what opens doors

Nehemiah had a heavy burden for the city of Jerusalem. When he heard about how bad the wall was, he immediately asked God to give him favor in fixing the problem.

He was a slave at the time. He directly served the king and prayed for a way to fix something over 800 miles away. He prayed and fasted for four months before a door opened where he could help.

The king recognized Nehemiah’s hurt and asked what was wrong. The empathy of the highest leader on earth at that time was remarkable.

It’s worth mentioning that Nehemiah could have been killed just for looking sad in the king’s presence. But instead, God had gone before and prepared his heart.

Once Nehemiah mentioned that he would like to return and serve the city of Jerusalem by rebuilding its walls, the king was favorable and asked what he needed. Nehemiah was ready to tell him what he needed in time, resources and authority. The king gave him everything to be successful.

I preached on this text a few years ago and singled out a line Nehemiah uses when addressing the king. After being asked what he needed, Nehemiah responded, “If it pleases the king....” I told the ladies in my church that if they regarded and spoke to their husband in this manner, they would get whatever they wanted.

I understand it isn’t a perfect formula for every selfish desire, but I also know that this heart is full of grace, honor and wisdom — that is, if you mean it when you say it. If you want to move someone’s heart, pray to the King of Kings and regard others as kings.

After being given all he needed to succeed, Nehemiah arrived in Jerusalem some months later. He took three days to rest there before searching for work, then assessed the damage at night.

Once he knew the extent of the needed work, he drew the people together to rouse them to the great need ahead. Nehemiah discussed the significant problems and then offered to lead the effort to make a difference for the city.

Many people joined him, but others scoffed and attacked him. Nehemiah wasn’t discouraged. Instead, he decided to move forward with the ones who were with him. “Rise and build” became the battle cry for all of them. He secured resources, authority and the team to make a difference.

Proverbs 16:9 says that men make plans, but God fixes our steps. I had always understood that to mean to plan is stupid, but I think it’s telling that God honors righteous plans by fixing our steps before us.

So, I don’t know what you are praying and hoping for, but I can say that if you pray and plan, I am sure God will open the right doors at the right time. Prepare today for what God has for you. Be ready.