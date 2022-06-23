ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probe is a sham...

By Claude Milot Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

The American people know a sham when they see one.

And the January 6 hearings do qualify. Democrats know it too. But they are so desperate for something — anything — to help them in November, they decided to put their uber-partisan show on prime-time TV.

After satisfying their initial curiosity, most viewers like me simply tuned them out.

The committee was a sham from the beginning when Nancy Pelosi refused to allow Kevin McCarthy to pick the Republicans he wanted on the committee. Instead, she replaced McCarthy’s picks with two Never-Trumpers, Lynne Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. This guaranteed there would be no rebuttals to Democrat accusations and no questions asked by Republicans looking to uncover the truth.

For example, one Democrat legislator had said that as many as ten people died during the riot. Actually, only one did: Ashli Babbitt who was shot by a Capital police officer. How many capital officers were killed by rioters? None.

Another question: Why have the defendants still sitting in jail been denied their 6th Amendment rights of a speedy and public trial?

And it’s a pity that such a powerful investigatory body could not be addressing more important riots, both past and present.

Why has there never been a serious investigation of the BLM and Antifa riots of 2020 with arson, looting and property destruction going unpunished by our Justice Department?

You are obsessed with prosecuting Trump for inciting the Capitol riot.

After a man admitted going to Justice Kavanaugh’s house with the intention of murdering him, why would you not blame Senator Schumer for inciting him with his outrageous tirade: “I want to tell you, Kavanaugh… You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions”?

At the very least, why have you not condemned activist protestors for their illegal intimidation of conservative justices in front of their homes? Worse, why have you not spoken out against pro-abortion Ruth Sent Me when the group encouraged protestors to target Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s kids? Or to torch anti-abortion healthcare clinics?

These and many other questions will never be answered because they will never be asked of or by a committee focused on nailing President Trump to a cross.

Like the committee, I think that it would be best for the country if Donald Trump did not run in 2024. He did some wonderful things during his four-year term, including achieving energy independence, cutting regulations, reducing taxes and controlling our southern border.

But his acerbic personality cost him the 2020 election and his ill-advised demonization of Governor Kemp cost Republicans the two Senate seats from Georgia. And now the monstrous ego that will not let him drop his claim of a stolen election will cost him the 2024 election if he insists on running again.

Democrats know that Biden must be replaced atop their ticket. Likewise, GOP leaders must find a way to convince Trump to step aside for the good of the country. They can’t afford to rely on a sham Democrat committee to do it for them.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

