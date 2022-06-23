ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Hughes ready to begin new chapter

By John Foley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
 4 days ago

WINDSOR - Bertie County Library Branch Manager Nancy Hughes has spent 36 years as the steward of over 31,000 pieces of literature, DVD’s and other tomes of education and entertainment.

Next month, Hughes will retire from the Albemarle Library System, turning the page on her career as she begins a new chapter.

“I am going to work in my yard and do all the things I have wanted to do for the past 36 years,” Hughes said, smiling.

She added, “My brother and I inherited a small farm in Virginia, about 50 acres. We rent the land out to a farmer, but I am going to be spending time there. My parent’s home, a log cabin, is on the property.”

Throughout her career Hughes has overseen the many changes the Bertie County Library has encountered and endured.

“There were no computers when I began. We were dealing with file cards, writing everything out by hand. Today, everything is computerized and streamlined. Which makes it easier, in some respects. And we have also dealt with the floods for years,” Hughes stated.

Flooding from Tropical Storm Julia and Hurricane Matthew destroyed the Bertie County Library, Cooperative Extension building and a community building owned by the town of Windsor and used by Bertie County.

In October 2018, through the state-funded disaster recovery grant program, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $4,125,768.75 to Bertie County to support the construction of a replacement building to house the library, Cooperative Extension and a community meeting space.

Hughes was pleased to oversee the move from the Lawrence Memorial Public Library where the water rose waist high drowning fictional characters and destroying hundreds of books, to the new facility which was opened a year ago.

Since its ribbon cutting last June, the Bertie County Library and North Carolina Cooperative Extension office in Windsor has become a community gem.

Highlighting a variety of learning spaces for flexible teaching opportunities along with educational programs for the community, the building is becoming an event center complete with a prep kitchen, a conference room, a work room, a break area, and a teaching kitchen.

“Between the flooding and COVID, the library had challenges,” said Hughes, adding, ”Things are much better now.”

While Hughes’ career has spanned thousands of pages of adventure and has seen library members come in as toddlers and grow to adulthood, she claims her husband advised that when it was time to retire she “would know.”

“He was right. I know now’s the time to go. I am going to be doing some traveling. I want to go to British Columbia and do a lot of reading,” the avid reader said.

Library Assistant Ryann Bryant will become the new Bertie County Library Branch Manager upon Hughes’ departure.

The Bertie County Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday — Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.

Windsor, NC
