School board filing starts slowly

Filing has started slowly for the Bertie County Board of Education, though two candidates have filed for the Soil and Water board.

Filing for the school board opened Monday, June 13 with three seats open for the coming four-year terms.

Thus far, only incumbent Rickey Freeman – who serves the Merry Hill area – has filed for the board of education.

District 3 incumbent Christine Dudley nor District 4 board member Norman Cherry Sr. have filed to date. District 3 serves the region from Aulander to Colerain while District 4 serves Roxobel, Kelford and Lewiston Woodville.

Two people have filed to be supervisors of the Bertie County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Incumbent Blount Knowles has filed for another term on the board while Chad Whitehead of Windsor will seek the seat vacated by the death of the late James Pugh.

Filing will remain open for the seats on both boards until noon on Friday, July 1. Those wishing to file should go to the Bertie County Board of Elections office located at 210 West Watson Street in Windsor. Filing is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each weekday until July 1.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.